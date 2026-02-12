Wunmi Mosaku Jokes Actors Should Get Oscars Just for Doing Awards Season: ‘Like Running a Marathon in Heels’ | Video

Awards season is no small feat, particularly for the nominees. In fact, Oscar nominee Wunmi Mosaku thinks any actor who goes through it deserves an Academy Award simply for making it through, because it’s “like running a marathon in heels.”

Mosaku is nominated this year for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Annie in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” She also happens to be pregnant and, when she stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night, the ABC host argued that, if she were to win, her baby should get an Oscar as well.

“I feel like you should get an Oscar for just doing the awards season,” Mosaku countered. “It’s exhausting!”

At that, Kimmel seemed to be struck by the memory of exactly how exhausting it all is, praising Mosaku once again for doing it while with child. “My publicist said it’s like running a marathon in heels, and I concur,” the actress then added.

Mosaku’s performance marks her first Oscar nomination, and was part of a record-breaking 16 nominations for “Sinners” (the film leads this year’s nominees). So, Kimmel was curious if the star might name her child Oscar, if she were to win.

“It’s been suggested a few times,” Mosaku admitted. But, after thinking on it a bit, she said with a laugh that it is “probably not” what she’ll do.

Mosaku will be joined by her fellow nominees Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Coogler when Conan O’Brien hosts the 98th Academy Awards live on March 15.

You can watch her full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.