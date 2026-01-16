The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need something to watch this week? Figuring out what’s streaming where has never been more convoluted as streamers merge, license their originals to competitors, and kind-of-sort-of-sometimes give their films a theatrical window first. Not to worry, if you want to skip all the searching and just get to some streaming highlights, we’ve picked out three must-watch titles you can watch on Netflix this weekend.

It’s a high-profile weekend on Netflix, with a new A-list thriller, a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular TV shows of all time and a heavyweight awards contender that just stays golden. Here’s what you need to know.

“The Rip” (2026)

Ben Affleck in “The Rip” (Netflix)

The big new movie debut of the week, “The Rip,” is worth checking out. The latest collab between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the crime thriller sees the duo co-starring as a pair of Miami cops whose routine asset forfeiture turns upside down when they discover $20 million of cartel money. Directed by “Boss Level” and “The Grey” filmmaker Joe Carnahan, “The Rip” is a tight throwback thriller (pretty strong ’90s energy going on here) that never quite does what you expect, and Damon and Affleck are as reliable a movie star duo as ever.

“KPop Demon Hunters” (2025)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

Netflix’s 2025 surprise sensation “KPop Demon Hunters” is currently steamrolling through awards season, fresh off of Critics Choice and Golden Globe wins for best animated feature and best original song, as well as a laundry list of regional critics awards. It certainly seems tee’d up to be a player at the Oscars, so if you haven’t had “Golden” or “How It’s Done” stuck in your head for the last year, now’s finally the time. Fortunately, “KPop Demon Hunters” doesn’t just have an arsenal of earworm songs; it’s also a vibrant, charming action-comedy about a group of KPop singers who … well, hunt demons. Kinetic, eye-catching animated, unforgettable songs make this one a winner, along with a trio of heroes (and a swoon-worthy tragic antagonist) you can’t help but root for.

“One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5”

“One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5” (Netflix)

I’m sort of stunned Netflix released this behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the making of “Stranger Things’” final season, given the somewhat unhinged nature of the negative reaction to the series’ ending. It’s certainly more candid than you would expect, and some of the revelations — from a whiteboard that hints at an alternate take on the ending to the fact that the series’ finale wasn’t written until very late in production — have caused quite a stir with the fans. But if you love TV and you’re interested in how the sausage gets made, it’s an absolutely fascinating watch that offers a glimpse at everything from stunts to table reads to writers’ room debates.