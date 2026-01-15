The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on HBO Max, Hulu and More

The second full week of the year is jam-packed full of noteworthy streaming TV and movie premieres. This weekend will see the Sunday night HBO premiere of one of 2026’s biggest new shows, while Netflix is set to unveil a star-studded crime film on Friday. Elsewhere, you’ve got new seasons of two very different TV hits premiering on Hulu and Apple TV, respectively, as well as a new “Star Trek” series making its debut on Paramount+ and a subversive, female-led spy thriller arriving on Peacock this week.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Dust Bunny” (Credit: Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) “Dust Bunny” (2025) “Dust Bunny,” one of 2025’s most underrated films, is now available to rent and buy on-demand this week. Writer-director Bryan Fuller’s surreal thriller follows a young girl (Sophie Sloan) who hires a hit man (Mads Mikkelsen) to hunt down the monster under her bed after she claims that it ate her family. A playful, action-packed riff on many universal childhood dreams and fears, “Dust Bunny” is a must-see for any existing fans of Fuller’s work — particularly those charmed by his contributions to shows like “American Gods” and “Pushing Daisies.” For others, it may just be the perfect introduction to one of the most distinct TV creators of the past 30 years, whose artistic identity is on full, vibrant display in every frame of “Dust Bunny.”

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten in “Tell Me Lies” (Disney/Ian Watson) “Tell Me Lies” Season 3 (Hulu) It’s time, “Tell Me Lies” fans. The beloved Hulu series has returned from its 15-month break this week with its long-awaited third season. This time around, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson) have gotten back together with the shared hope that things can be different between them moving forward. However, it would not be “Tell Me Lies” if its characters’ own, self-destructive and toxic behaviors did not get in the way of their happiness, and it looks like that is exactly what lies in store in the Hulu original’s new episodes. The first three chapters of “Tell Me Lies” Season 3 all premiered Tuesday on Hulu, which should be more than enough to justify a weekend binge. Its remaining five episodes are set to premiere one at a time every Tuesday through Feb. 17.

Idris Elba in “Hijack” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Hijack” Season 2 (Apple TV) Speaking of streaming hits that have returned this week from a bit of a prolonged break, Apple TV’s “Hijack” is finally back. The Idris Elba-led hostage thriller unveiled the first episode of its second season this week, over two years after the series’ debut season concluded its run in August 2023. Despite the break, “Hijack” Season 2 promises to deliver to viewers another twisty, claustrophobic and conspiracy-ridden thrill ride. Read Next

'Hijack' Creator Unpacks Season 2's Biggest Twist: 'It's Definitely a Gamble' Elba is back as cynical corporate negotiator Sam Nelson, who this time around finds himself on a hijacked underground Berlin train strapped with explosives. New episodes premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV. If you were a fan of the series’ first season, you will want to check out its Season 2 premiere this week. Conversely, if you’re a newbie, “Hijack” Season 2 may be just the kind of pulpy TV thriller you are looking for to help kick off your still-new year.

Mia McKenna Bruce in “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” (Simon Ridgway/Netflix) “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” (Netflix) “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” may not have a lot in common with “Hijack” Season 2, but it is appealing for similar reasons. “Broadchurch” creator Chris Chibnall’s new limited series adaptation of Christie’s 1929 novel promises to be the kind of upbeat British murder mystery that many TV viewers have come to seek for both some cozy comfort and breezy entertainment. Featuring an all-star cast led by Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter, the mystery thriller follows a young aristocrat (McKenna-Bruce) as she investigates a murder that took place in her family’s own home. The three-episode limited series premiered in its entirety Thursday on Netflix, making it a prime candidate for an easy binge-watch this weekend.

“Ponies” (Katalin Vermes/Peacock) “Ponies” (Peacock) Like “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” and “Hijack” Season 2, Peacock’s “Ponies” promises to scratch a very specific kind of genre itch. Created by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson, this 1970s-set spy series follows two secretaries (Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke) working at the American embassy in Moscow who become covert CIA operatives after their husbands mysteriously die. Richardson and Clarke are two immensely charismatic performers and have the potential to be a winning screen duo together here. The show’s complete, eight-episode first season premiered Thursday on Peacock, and if you’re the kind who is generally interested in spy and espionage-driven thrillers, you may want to give “Ponies” a chance.

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” Season 1 (Brooke Palmer/Paramount+) “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” Season 1 (Paramount+) Paramount+ continues its ongoing expansion of the “Star Trek” franchise this week with “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” Created by Gaia Violo, the new series — its franchise’s 12th TV show — is set in the same 32nd-century future introduced in “Star Trek: Discovery.” It follows the first new Starfleet students in over a century as they train to become future Starfleet officers, pilots and crew members. The series boasts some impressive star power, thanks to the presence of cast members Holly Hunter, Tig Notaro, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Giamatti, the latter of whom is nearly unrecognizable as the show’s part-Klingon, part-Tellarite antagonist. “Starfleet Academy” promises to offer a new vibe and tone for “Star Trek” fans to enjoy, as well as more time spent in its franchise’s sci-fi universe. Its first two episodes premiered Jan. 15 on Paramount+, and its remaining installments are set to roll out one at a time every Thursday through March 12.

“The Rip” (Warrick Page/Netflix) “The Rip” (Netflix) Netflix is not wasting much time this year. A week after it dropped its highly anticipated Emily Henry adaptation “People We Meet on Vacation,” the streaming service has another high-profile film on the way in the form of “The Rip.” Directed by Joe Carnahan, this crime thriller follows a group of Miami cops who seize millions in cash but begin to distrust one another as more outsiders learn about the loot. The film’s cast is positively star-studded. In addition to leads Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, its ensemble includes Steven Yeun, Sasha Calle, Kyle Chandler and “One Battle After Another” star Teyana Taylor. If you consider yourself a fan of the kind of hard-knuckled, paranoia-driven crime thrillers that “The Rip” is clearly indebted to, then you might want to consider it a must-see this week. The film premieres Friday on Netflix.