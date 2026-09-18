The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Whether you’re looking for something scary, something funny or something epic and emotional, Netflix should have you covered this week. Among its film catalog is some of the best movies of the decade, including an underrated 2026 horror movie, a gorgeously crafted comedy and one of the greatest blockbusters of the past few years.

Here are the three best new movies streaming on Netflix now.

“28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” (Sony) “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” Nia DaCosta’s “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” may have come out in January, but it’s still a highlight of 2026 cinema. This follow-up to “28 Years Later,” which only released seven months prior, tells a bifurcated story: one branch following the continuing adventures of Spike (Alfie Williams) as he falls into the crew of Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell), the other following Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) as he makes new discoveries about the infection that’s ravaged the British Isles. Fiennes’ performance remains one of the year’s finest, excellently balancing both humor and emotion. In the third act, he leads one of the most joyous pieces of filmmaking of 2026. DaCosta’s direction brings new life into the franchise, just as Danny Boyle (who will soon debut “Ink” on Netflix) and Alex Garland did in their initial reboot film. After a fantastic ending, we can only hope that part 3 comes soon. Read Next

The 10 Best Overlooked Movies of Summer 2026

Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley recently hit streaming with “Mayday,” an ’80s-set action comedy two-hander led by Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. The film continues the Goldstein/Daley formula of making well-conceived, highly cinematic comedies, perhaps best seen in their previous feature — “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The film is an outstanding comedy, playing with the mechanics and lore of “D&D” in a hilarious, handsomely shot adventure. Every aspect of this world feels thought out and tactile. Mix that with some great performances from Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and more, and you get one of the most enjoyable and rewatchable movies of the 2020s.