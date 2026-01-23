3 Hidden Gems to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Netflix has just as many underrated gems hidden in the corners of its platform as it does well-promoted film classics. Currently, the streamer’s film library includes one of the most under-appreciated entries in “One Battle After Another” director Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography, as well as an outrageous sex comedy from 2023 that deserves a bigger audience than it has received up to this point.

On top of those films, Netflix also has an oft-forgotten, zany noir A24 thriller that only seems to offer more insight into the current moment with each passing year. With that in mind, here are three hidden gems you can watch on the streaming service right now.

“Licorice Pizza” (United Artists Releasing) “Licorice Pizza” (2021) Like most of the movies made by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, 2021’s “Licorice Pizza” is a lot of things. Set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973, the coming-of-age comedy follows a directionless twenty-something woman (Alana Haim) as a relationship unexpectedly blossoms between her and an entrepreneurial, smooth-talking but immature teen actor (Cooper Hoffman). Told in episodic chapters, “Licorice Pizza” floats through its story with an endearingly shaggy kind of energy. Along the way, powerful emotions of melancholy, yearning and youthful joy all bubble to the surface. The result is a frequently hilarious, consistently subversive film about both the allure and pain of growing up, as well as all the things we sometimes do to resist doing exactly that.

“Bottoms” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures) “Bottoms” (2023) A cartoonish, shockingly violent high school comedy, director Emma Seligman’s sophomore feature film “Bottoms” reunites her with “Shiva Baby” star Rachel Sennott. Co-written by Seligman and Sennott, “Bottoms” follows a pair of awkward, gay high school girls (Sennott and “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri) as they start an ill-advised fight club at their school in an attempt to seduce and hook up with their cheerleader crushes. Set in a world of blackly comic, satirical absurdity, “Bottoms” would be an absolute mess if it did not have a complete control and understanding of its tone. Fortunately, it does, and the finished movie has the frequent habit of making you alternately gasp and laugh. It’s a knockout punch from an exciting, still-up-and-coming filmmaker.