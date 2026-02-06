‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Episode 4 Will Premiere Early, Here’s When You Can Watch It

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Episode 4 is coming out earlier than usual.

Thanks the the TV behemoth that is the Super Bowl, the upcoming episode of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff is dropping a few days early. The story of Dunk the hedge knight and his new squire Egg is heating up at the halfway point of the first season and the next episode is coming even sooner thanks to the NFL.

Here is when the upcoming fourth episode of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will be available to stream.

When does “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Episode 4 drop?

The fourth episode of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 1 is getting an earlier release than usual. The episode will be available on HBO Max to stream starting at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 6.

When will the episode be on HBO?

While the fourth episode might be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, Feb. 6, the episode will retain its linear release time on HBO on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. PT.

Why is the episode moving?

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is clearing room for Super Bowl Sunday. The NFL game is one of the biggest TV nights of the year and rather than try to compete with it, HBO opted to just drop the episode of their “Game of Thrones” spinoff early.

When will the remainder of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” air?

After this week’s shift for Super Bowl Sunday, the final two episodes of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will air at their original time. They will drop at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 18.