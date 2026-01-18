‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

One of the biggest new shows of 2026 finally arrives this week. “Game of Thrones” fans should not, however, expect more of the same from “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” HBO’s second and latest “Thrones” spin-off. Set nearly 100 years before the events of its parent show, there are no full-sized CGI dragons, undead frozen warriors or realm-altering wars in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

That may come as a surprise to some viewers, but it should not be taken as a disappointing disclaimer. Instead, consider it a promise. It means “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will offer a very different take on the “Game of Thrones” universe than you have ever seen onscreen before.

Without any further ado, here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

When does “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” premiere?

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is set to premiere Sunday, Jan. 18.

How can I watch “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”?

New episodes of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” air live on HBO and become available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” premiere on HBO and HBO Max Sunday nights at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Like most HBO originals, the “Game of Thrones” prequel has not adopted a binge-friendly release schedule. Instead, the series’ installments are slated to premiere one at a time every week starting Jan. 18.

You can find the full “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” release schedule below.

Episode 1 — Jan. 18

Episode 2 — Jan. 25

Episode 3 — Feb. 1

Episode 4 — Feb. 8

Episode 5 — Feb. 15

Episode 6 — Feb. 22

What is “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” about?

Unlike “Game of Thrones,” which is based on author George R.R. Martin‘s “Song of Ice and Fire” novels, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is based on “The Hedge Knight,” a prequel novella that Martin penned in 1998. Both the show and the original novella follow Ser Duncan the Tall, a 7-ft hedge knight who travels to a tournament seeking to better his standing and reputation within Westeros.

Once there, he meets and agrees to take on a young, bald boy named Egg as his squire. Lighter in tone than both “Thrones” and fellow spin-off “House of the Dragon,” “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 1 follows Dunk and Egg not only as their friendship grows but as they are forced to overcome various, unexpected challenges at its central tournament as well.

Who is in the cast?

“Game of Thrones” fans should not expect to see any familiar faces in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” The show’s cast is comprised solely of Westerosi newcomers. Peter Claffey (“Bad Sisters”) leads the series as its central, idealistic hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, while Dexter Sol Ansell (“The Midwich Cuckoos”) stars opposite him as his young, inquisitive squire, Egg.

The show’s supporting ensemble includes Finn Bennett (“True Detective: Night Country”), Daniel Ings (“The Gentlemen”), Sam Spruell (“Fargo” Season 5), Bertie Carvel (“Dalgliesh”), Tanzyn Crawford (“Tiny Beautiful Things”), Henry Ashton (“My Lady Jane”), Youssef Kerkour (“Home”) and Danny Webb (“Pennyworth”).

Has “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” been renewed?

Yes! HBO has already renewed “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” for a second season, which is slated to premiere sometime in 2027.

Watch the trailer: