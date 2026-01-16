Emilia Clarke jokingly cussed out her “Ponies” co-star Haley Lu Richardson for finishing the “House of the Dragon” spinoff before watching the original “Game of Thrones” series she starred in.

The issue came up while the pair was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight for their new espionage Peacock series, when Richardson revealed she only watched the first season of iconic George R.R. Martin show.

“I only watched the first season of ‘Game of Thrones,’” Richardson said during the chat, which was uploaded to X on Friday. “I have watched the spinoff—.”

That’s when Clarke, visibly stunned by the revelation, cut in to share her astonishment.

“You watched ‘House of Dragon,’ you have not seen ‘Game of Thrones?’ Motherf—ker, what?!’ Clarke said. “What?!”

Emilia Clarke crashing out because her 'Ponies' co-star Haley Lu Richardson hasn't seen 'Game of Thrones' is actually sending us. 😭 pic.twitter.com/nWKv7TXcH0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2026

“I’m so sorry,” Richardson said as she melted into her seat in embarrassment.

“Can you believe that?!” Clarke carried on, visibly tickled by Richardson’s honesty. “What?! ‘I’m going to bypass the one my friend is in’?! I’m joking, I’m joking.”

When Richardson said she should go back and watch the series, Clarke told her it wasn’t necessary because it’s a “massive commitment.”

Richardson then noted that she doesn’t think she would’ve been equipped to star in the mega popular HBO series because she would struggle nailing an “old-timey British accent.” But Clarke said Richardson might have been able to pull off being a Dothraki girl.

Eventually, the two started weighing how well they’d hold up in one another’s most famous projects.

Richardson said Clarke would be great in her fellow HBO show “The White Lotus” because she has “chic” style. However, Clarke said she’d be the first person to die if she were to star in the show.

“Five minutes in: Emilia Clarke is dead in the show,” Clarke said.

By the end of it, they both pitched for each other to one day be in the other’s show universes.

“You should be on ‘White Lotus,’” Richardson tells Clarke.

“We could get you in the next ‘Game of Thrones’ situation,” Clarke tells Richardson.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.