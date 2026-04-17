‘American Gladiators’ Is Back, Here’s Where You Can Watch The Reboot

Believe it or not, “American Gladiators” is back.

The ’80s classic is back and on a new home for streaming. For anyone yearning for amateur athletes to compete in a variety of games to be deemed the next “gladiator,” your wait is over. Games of Joust, Powerball and The Ring are all back for the new reboot of the beloved show.

Here is where and when to turn in for the “American Gladiators” reboot.

When does “American Gladiators” come out?

The reboot of “American Gladiators” begins on Friday, April 17.

How can I watch the “American Gladiators” reboot?

The “American Gladiators” return will stream on Prime Video beginning on Friday, April 17.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of the new “American Gladiators” will drop batches of episodes weekly for three weeks. Expect three episodes to hit the streamer every Friday beginning April 17 until the season wraps.

Episode 1 – April 17

Episode 2 – April 17

Episode 3 – April 17

Episode 4 – April 24

Episode 5 – April 24

Episode 6 – April 24

Episode 7 – May 1

Episode 8 – May 1

Episode 9 – May 1

Episode 10 – May 1

What to expect from the “American Gladiators” reboot

Whether you are a fan of the original ’80s “American Gladiators” madness, or coming to it fresh, expect chaos in the games being played by amateur men and women athletes being trained by “professional” gladiators. Here’s the official log line.

“Each episode of the fan-favorite competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators. From classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, to high-impact new events including The Ring and Collision, every showdown demands strength, strategy, and pure grit. Only one man and one woman will conquer the Arena, claim $100,000, and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.”

Watch the Trailer: