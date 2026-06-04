When Is ‘Backrooms’ Streaming?

“Backrooms” is the latest horror hit of 2026 and people may want to watch and rewatch from the comfort of their own home as soon as possible.

The film from young director Kane Parsons took the box office by storm during its premiere weekend, proving a hunger for this kind of horror. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve and follows a group of people who discover a creepy, barren world hidden beyond a wall in a struggling furniture shop.

Fans may not want to trek back to the theaters for a second or third viewing of “Backrooms,” so here is where and when to expect the film on a streaming service.

Where will “Backrooms” be available to stream once it’s available?

“Backrooms” is an A24 movie and they currently have a deal with Warner Bros. So when the horror film is available to stream it will be on HBO Max.

When will “Backrooms” be available to stream?

When exactly “Backrooms” will leave theaters and head to streaming is a bit of a tricky question. For one, it only just premiered, so it’s likely to have at least 40 days in theaters. As a second, the movie is proving to be a massive success, which sometimes means distributors want to keep it in theaters for longer periods of time.

If you were hoping to see the film as early as possible on streaming, your best hope is for it to land on HBO Max in late August or September.

Where to watch “Backrooms” right now?

Currently, “Backrooms” is only available in theaters. The only way to see it is to buy a ticket and make a night of it. Here are where you can track down a ticket and what times the film is playing near you.