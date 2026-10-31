The 9 Best Halloween Movies and Shows for Kids on Netflix Right Now

Halloween is a great time to be a kid, what with all the candy and costumes and everything. But finding a Halloween movie that’s appropriate for children can be tough. Most are too scary, and kids with sensitivities will have a low threshold for terror when it comes to spooky stories.

So if you want to celebrate Halloween with your child but don’t want them to have nightmares, we’ve put together a curated list of some of the best Halloween movies and shows for kids on Netflix right now. They range from animated delights to binge-worthy shows to an Eli Roth movie for children (yes really).

Sing Thriller

“Sing 2” is one of the most-watched titles in Netflix history, so odds are your kiddo is already into this franchise. But this one-off short film “Sing Thriller” is a delightful expansion of the films as it riffs on the Michael Jackson classic in a spooky way and brings the full voice cast back for an 11-minute adventure. The animation is gorgeous, there are solid jokes and yes, they do the dance.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Image via KidToon Films

There’s something about “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” that just enraptures kids. The animation isn’t great and the songs are just fine, and yet there’s kind of an old school feel to it that’s reminiscent of the videos your teacher would play in class on VHS back in the ‘90s. The story is simple: Spookley is a square pumpkin who lives on a farm and is bullied for looking different than the other pumpkins. There are songs and a wonky-looking scarecrow.

The Bad Guys Haunted Heist

DreamWorks Animation Television

“The Bad Guys” is another movie that overperformed on Netflix, so it made sense that a Halloween-centric short film would make its way to the streamer. “The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist” runs 24 minutes in length and finds the crew trying to lift a haunted treasure. It’s cute, but be warned: the A-list cast from the film does not reprise their voice roles here, so it’s all soundalikes.

Super Monsters

Arad Animation

If you’re looking for a spooky binge, check out “Super Monsters.” The 2017 series has 22 episodes and 10 specials to thumb through as it follows the adventures of the children of famous monsters. There’s a mummy, a vampire, a witch, a Frankenstein monster, a werewolf, a zombie, a dragon and even a Yeti! It’s cute.

Goosebumps

Protocol Entertainment/Scholastic Productions

For a throwback, the OG “Goosebumps” series is also streaming on Netflix. That’s right, expose your kids to “The Haunted Mask” and “Night of the Living Dummy” and, of course, “Stay Out of the Basement.”

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Sony Pictures

But if you want “Goosebumps” with higher production value, the feature film sequel “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” is a hoot. While Jack Black does not return as author R.L. Stine, this sequel is still a lot of fun as it follows two young boys who accidentally unleash all the monsters from the “Goosebumps” books on their town on Halloween night. The effects are pretty neat, and it’s Halloween-y without being too scary for the kids.

Scooby-Doo Mystery Incorporated

Warner Bros. Animation

Another great spooky series perfect for a binge-watch is the animated “Scooby-Doo Mystery Incorporated.” While the show does an excellent job of encapsulating the vibe of the classic cartoon, the best part about it is that Matthew Lillard voices Shaggy in a reprisal of his live-action role that Millennials all know and love.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Universal Pictures

If your kids like more kooky than spooky, 2018’s “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” is pretty fun. The story follows a young boy sent to live with his uncle in a spooky house that he learns was previously owned by a warlock. Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in this surprisingly kid-friendly effort from horror director Eli Roth.

Danny Go! Spooky Spiders, Bats, Skeletons + More

YouTube

If you have a kid, chances are you know “Danny Go!” The music-centric series that encourages kids to get up and get moving has a Halloween-centric episode streaming on Netflix right now, full of frightful fun and songs that are genuine bops.