“Babette’s Feast” (Nordisk Film) “Babette’s Feast” (1987) One of the best cooking films ever made, “Babette’s Feast” is a Danish historical drama made with patience, care and surprising tenderness. Set in the 19th century, the film follows a pair of Protestant sisters in a small village on the coast of Denmark who take in a French refugee (Stéphane Audran) from revolution-torn Paris. Years later, she decides to repay them by using her lottery winnings to create a feast that turns their dwindling local congregation back into a gratitude-filled community. Meticulously crafted and unexpectedly immersive, “Babette’s Feast” is a film full of quiet, deeply felt love. There is little mystery as to why it won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film following its release.

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Neon) “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019) Speaking of films in which love seems to spill out of every frame: 2019’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” Written and directed by Céline Sciamma, this elegant, thoughtful romantic drama is set in France in the late 18th century. It follows a painter (Noémie Merlant) who is commissioned to travel to a remote island in Brittany to paint a portrait of a reclusive young woman (Adèle Haenel). An unexpected, powerful romance grows between the two women in a film that beautifully and intelligently renders love onscreen as an act of memorization, reflection and generosity. Here is a movie that understands that to love someone is to see and memorize them in such a way that no amount of distance can ever stand in front of. Fittingly, it’s a film that proves hard to forget.

“Show Me a Hero” (HBO) “Show Me a Hero” (2015) “Show Me a Hero” is one of HBO’s best and most underrated miniseries of the last 15 years. Written by “The Wire” creator David Simon, this six-part drama is an adaptation of the 1999 nonfiction book of the same name by New York Times writer Lisa Belkin. At the center of it is real-life Yonkers mayor Nick Wasicsko (Oscar Isaac), whose brief mayoral term in the late 1980s coincided with a conflict surrounding the construction of a public housing development. An expansive look at street-level American politics, “Show Me a Hero” movingly illustrates how change often occurs in America — with considerable resistance and usually a few bodies left in its wake. The series deserves a bigger audience than it has received up to this point.

“Picnic at Hanging Rock” (B.E.F. Film Distributors) “Picnic at Hanging Rock” (1975) Director Peter Weir’s “Picnic at Hanging Rock” is one of the most elusive and unnerving films ever made. Based on the 1967 novel of the same name by author Joan Lindsay, the film explores the sudden, inexplicable disappearance of a group of Australian school girls and the impact that their unresolved vanishing has on those who knew them. Surreal and visually covered in a kind of dreamlike, golden haze, “Picnic at Hanging Rock” is not often regarded as a typical historical drama. However, the film’s turn-of-the-20th-century setting is paramount to its story and effect. This is a film that drops you into a period of time when colonialism has not yet fully tamed the wild Australian wilderness it is attempting to conquer. That clash, which Weir renders both onscreen and in the film’s thematic subtext, only adds further thorniness to a movie in which humanity seems wholly incapable of reconciling with the sheer, unknowable might of nature itself.

Keith Carradine and Timothy Olyphant in “Deadwood.” (HBO) “Deadwood” (2004) Television has produced few episodic historical dramas as richly imagined and rendered onscreen as “Deadwood.” Creator David Milch’s three-season HBO original series is often regarded as one of the greatest television shows ever made, and for good reason. A hard-edged, dusty and dirt-covered Western, the series is set in the 1870s and offers an expansive, violent retelling of how Deadwood, South Dakota, grew from a simple frontier camp into a flourishing town. Featuring standout, scene-stealing performances from the likes of Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker and John Hawkes, “Deadwood” takes an epic story about America’s origins and unpacks it detail by detail, real-life character by real-life character, without once sacrificing any of the size or ambition that its subject matter demands. It is one of the most impressive TV creations you will likely ever see.

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Studios) “Hidden Figures” (2016) Rousing, moving and full of heart, “Hidden Figures” is a docudrama about some of midcentury America’s most undercelebrated pioneers. Directed by Theodore Melfi and co-written by him and Allison Schroeder, the film follows three real-life female Black mathematicians (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe) as they help NASA stay ahead in the Space Race throughout the 1950s and ’60s. Featuring one of the best performances of Henson’s career and enough lived-in, thoughtfully recreated historical details to make you feel fully immersed in its story, “Hidden Figures” fully follows through on its promise to shine some light on three women who had gone uncelebrated for too long in mainstream American culture.