Everything New on Streaming in November: Netflix, HBO Max and More

Watch out, we’re pretty much at the end of the year. It seems impossible, I know, but we’re into November now, and that means another streaming shake-up.
At this point, you’re probably starting to think about where you’ll be able to find your holiday season favorites, and that’s a good thought, because there are a lot of them. And of course, they’re pretty spread out. But, as always, we’ve got an eye on the streaming catalogues for you, and have compiled them into one big, easy-to-find list.
Here’s everything new on streaming services in November 2026.
Netflix
November 1
100 días para enamorarnos: Season 1
A Sudden Case of Christmas
Air Force One
Barbie in the Nutcracker
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Bridesmaids
Cliffhanger
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
El Chema: Season 1
Falsa identidad: Seasons 1-2
Fury
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Happy’s Place: Season 2
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Looper
Mistletoe Murders: Seasons 1-2
The Mummy
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Public Enemies
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
The Red Road: Seasons 1-2
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Richard Jewell
Same Time, Next Christmas
Stand by Me
Weekend at Bernie’s
Whiplash
November 3
A Cinderella Christmas Ball
Bass X Machina — NETFLIX SERIES
Christmas Time Is Here
Menorah in the Middle
Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike — NETFLIX SERIES COMEDY SPECIAL
St. Denis Medical: Season 2
Will Trent: Seasons 1-4
November 4
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
Anaesthesia (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Deck the Hallways
Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Taken: Natalee Holloway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 5
Black Doves: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Deck the Halls
The Neighborhood: Season 1-8
North of North: Season 2 (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
One Year to Live, Buy a Man (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Overacting (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
November 6
Carolina Caroline
Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story
Possible Love (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Under Siege (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 9
Doozie’s Doghouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Good Lawyer (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Misty Green
Power: Seasons 1-6
November 10
The Devil’s Plan: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Janelle James: How Romantic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Last One Standing: Season 4 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Reminders of Him
November 11
Alicia’s Law (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avedon — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Body — NETFLIX SERIES
ChiaroScuro (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Gospel of Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
How to Fall In Love By Christmas
Rodeo Christmas Romance
November 12
A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2
Allen (AU) — NETFLIX FILM
Bros: Season 2 (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Christmas Switch (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
The Empress: Season 3 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ethos: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The First 48: Season 16
Love Is Blind, Habibi: Season 2 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Miracles of the ER (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Never Surrender (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
November 13
A Merry Christmas Wish
Heartland — NETFLIX FILM
Murder in Galicia (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
November 15
Insidious
Smile
November 16
Christmas On The Ranch
Reporting for Christmas
November 17
Mike Ward: Modest (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Obsession
RBG
Run the World: Seasons 1-2
November 18
Gentle Monster (AT) — NETFLIX FILM
Guarding Stars — NETFLIX FILM
The Law of Beasts (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Valentina and the 12 Signs (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Win the Mall — NETFLIX SERIES
November 19
A Cherry Pie Christmas
The Altruists — NETFLIX SERIES
Christmas at Fields Ranch
November 20
On Behalf of My Son (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Primetime Preacher$ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Steps — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 21
The Family Holiday
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
November 23
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 6
Sesame Street: Volume 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trials of Karen Read (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 24
All for Christmas
Rob Lowe: The Outsider — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trouble With Mistletoe
November 25
The Mosquito Bowl — NETFLIX FILM
NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
November 26
Always on Call (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fool Night (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Hunting Wives: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
November 27
The Child (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
November 28
Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
November 30
Pressure
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
HBO Max
November 1
3 Days to Kill
America America
Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
Christmas with The Kranks
The Desert Song (1944)
Destination Tokyo
Dune (1984)
Elf
Enemy (A24)
Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)
The First Purge
Flipper (1963)
Four Christmases
Gay Purr-ee
The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)
The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Glass Bottom Boat
Hands of a Stranger
Happy Feet
Hoot
House of Women
The Hypnotic Eye
Jerry Maguire
Jodorowsky’s Dune
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)
The Man Who Invented Christmas
Meet Me in St. Louis
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Nobody Lives Forever (1946)
The Polar Express
Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
The Predator (2018)
Project X (2012)
Red Sparrow
Rise of the Guardians
Scream (1996)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
Skyscraper (2018)
They Were Expendable
This is Not a War Story (HBO)
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)
The Wolverine (2013)
You’re a Big Boy Now
November 2
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
November 3
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)
November 4
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network)
Smallfoot
November 6
Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV)
Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)
November 7
Tadej Pogačar: Anatomy of a G.O.A.T. (Eurosport Documentary)
November 8
City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)
November 9
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 2 (Food Network)
November 11
Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)
November 13
Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV)
Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Silent Night (HBO Original)
November 14
Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network)
Gift, Season 1
Madame Web
November 16
The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)
November 17
Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network)
When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)
November 18
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network)
Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Hotline (HBO Original)
November 19
A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID)
Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)
November 20
Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
The Roses (2025)
Tony (A24)
November 22
Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)
November 24
The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)
November 25
Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)
November 27
Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network)
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC)
The Art of Deception (HBO Original)
The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original)
The Linares Files (HBO Original)
The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)
November 29
OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)
Disney+ and Hulu
November 1
Hulu: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Hulu: The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
Hulu: Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Why Him? (2016)
November 2
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Black Bag (2025)
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 3
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: High Country (Season 2)
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 4
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode @ 9am PT
Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode
November 5
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
November 6
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – Thanksgiving Special Episode
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere
November 7
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode
November 8
Hulu: Heart Eyes (2025)
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 9
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Love Hurts (2025)
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – Podcast Premiere
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 10
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 11
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode
November 12
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
November 13
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts (Season 2) – New Episodes
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 14
Disney+: A Proud Family Wizmas – Holiday Special Episode
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Expedition: Saving Our Seas – Premiere
November 15
Hulu: Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Hulu: My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Paddington in Peru (2024)
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 16
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Disney+: Bluey Fancy Restaurant (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 17
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 18
Disney+: The 60th Annual CMA Awards – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
November 19
Hulu: The 60th Annual CMA Awards
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 20
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: A Christmas Story (1983)
Hulu: Four Christmases (2008)
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
Hulu: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Premiere
Hulu: The Polar Express (2004)
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 21
Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes
Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 7) – Premiere
November 22
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 23
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Mickey 17 (2025)
Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Adventures in Wonderland
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 24
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 25
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
November 26
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Mummies (2023)
Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – Holiday Special Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
November 27
Disney+: Mickey’s Home Alone – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 28
Disney+: Dasher – Premiere
November 29
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 30
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
Prime Video
November 1
A Belle For Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Carol (1999)
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)
A Hobo’s Christmas (1987)
A Shot In The Dark (1964)
A Very Barry Christmas (2008)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
A Wonderful Christmas (2005)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
All Mine To Give (1957)
American Made (2017)
Annie Hall (1977)
Bad Santa (2003)
Bad Santa 2 (2016)
Be Cool (2005)
Blink Twice (2024)
California Straight Ahead (1937)
Chance Of Snow (2002)
Christmas Classics: O’ Christmas Tree (1999)
Christmas In Connecticut (1945)
Christmas In Paradise (2022)
Darkest Hour (2017)
Dear Santa (2024)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Duck Soup (1933)
Elf (2003)
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (2014)
Get Shorty (1995)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Hang ‘Em High (1968)
Holiday Affair (1949)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
I Cover The War (1937)
If You Believe (1999)
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Imitation Of Life (1959)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)
iZombie S1-S5 (2015)
Jack Frost (1979)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Jesus Revolution (2023)
Jet Pilot (1957)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Last Holiday (2006)
Last Tango In Paris (1973)
Let’s Have Kids (2026)
Like A Boss (2020)
Mean Girls (2004)
Mermaids (1990)
No Hard Feelings (2023)
Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)
Reap The Wild Wind (1942)
Reindeer In Here (2022)
Remember The Night (1940)
Robin Hood (2010)
Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July (2014)
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (2013)
Santa Who? (1997)
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)
Scrooged (1988)
Sea Spoilers (1936)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Conqueror (1956)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Front Page (1974)
The Happy Elf (2005)
The Heiress (1949)
The Internship (2026)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Nativity Story (2006)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Public Eye (1972)
The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)
The Rundown (2003)
The Spoilers (1942)
The Tangerine Bear (2000)
The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)
Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage (2008)
Three Wise Guys (2005)
Tower Heist (2011)
Twins (1988)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)
Ulzana’s Raid (1972)
Uncle Drew (2018)
Valley Girl (2020)
Wargames (1983)
We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)
Yoroï (2025)
Zoot Suit (1982)
November 4
*The Greatest (2026)
November 5
*Terrell & T.O. (2026)
November 6
ONE Championship on Prime (2026)
November 7
NWSL on Prime (2026)
November 11
The Book Of Clarence (2024)
*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 (2026)
November 14
Frasier S1-2 (2023)
November 15
*The Chosen S6 (2026)
November 18
*MADDEN (2026)
November 20
They Will Kill You
November 23
Clashing Through the Snow
November 25
*Blade Runner 2099 (2026)
November 27
The Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Prime (2026)
November 28
Lord Of The Rings, The: The War Of The Rohirrim (2024)
November 30
*The Boy Who Stole Billions? (2026)
Peacock
November 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
12 Strong
13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi
2012*
Air Force One
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Another Man’s Wife*
Babe
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*
Beetlejuice
Belfast*
The Best Man Holiday
The Boss Baby
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Contractor
The Croods
Despicable Me
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
End of Watch
The Family Man
Fargo
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Friendsgiving*
Gifted
Hacksaw Ridge
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Identity Thief
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jingle All the Way
Kung Fu Panda
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
Lone Survivor
Love Actually
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Nightcrawler*
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride and Prejudice
The Princess Bride
Rango
Rise of the Guardians
Scent of a Woman
The Secret Life of Pets
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Shack
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
The Star*
Sweet Home Alabama
Trolls
Unbroken
Up in the Air
Wild Child, Season 7 – Premiere (NBC)
November 2
The Outfit*
The Rise: The Women of Nascar
November 3
Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview (NBC News Now Simulcast)
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
St. Denis Medical, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
The American Society of Magical Negroes*
November 4
Reagan*
November 6
The Uprising – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Orange County S20 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Christmas Rewrite*
November 12
The Good Daughter – Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
Firestarter*
The Killers Game*
November 13
Southern Charm, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
November 14
QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
November 16
You Won’t Be Alone*
November 17
Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)
November 19
Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Never Let Go*
November 20
The Traitors: New Blood, Season 5 – Finale (NBC)
The Traitors Australia, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
Unbearable Christmas*
November 21
Alien: Romulus
November 22
Homicide For The Holidays, Season 6A – Premiere (Oxygen)
November 23
Dig – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
Ambulance*
Rented a Billionaire Husband for Christmas, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
The Return of My Mafia Husband, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
The Return of My Mafia Husband S1
November 24
Miss Universe 2026 – Special (Telemundo)
Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 1 (Peacock Exclusive)*
November 25
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 (NBC Simulcast)
November 26
M3GAN 2.0*
M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)*
November 27
100th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC Simulcast)
The National Dog Show – Special (NBC Simulcast)
Shop What Happens – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
November 30
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 – Finale (NBC)
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(+) = New Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune episodes available on-demand next day; 5 most recent episodes available for 7 days after airing.
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
Paramount+
November 1
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
48 Hrs.
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Proposal
A Very Brady Sequel
A.C.O.D.
All I Want For Christmas
Allied
American Son
An Officer and a Gentleman
Another 48 Hrs.
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Ballistic*
Beautiful Girls
Behind Enemy Lines
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Charlotte’s Web
Christmas Takes Flight
Coach Carter
Cold Mountain
Dinner For Schmucks
Distant Thunder
Domestic Disturbance
Doubt
Dreamgirls
Enemy at the Gates
Ernest Saves Christmas
Everybody’s Fine
Falling in Love
First Blood
Fit For Christmas
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
Footloose (1984)
Footloose (2011)
Four Brothers
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Garfield: The Movie
Gone Girl
Hamburger Hill
Happy Christmas
Happy Feet
Hard Eight
Hard Rain
Harriet The Spy
Hitch
Home For The Holidays
Hook
Horton Hears a Who!
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
Imagine That
Instant Family
Internal Affairs
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jersey Girl
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Last Holiday
Love, Rosie
Moonage Daydream
Morning Glory
Mousehunt
Must Love Christmas
No Code Of Conduct
No Strings Attached
Nobody’s Fool
Norbit
Outside Providence
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Pike River*
Private Parts
Queen of The Damned
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rango
Reindeer Games
Revolutionary Road
Rules of Engagement
Safe Haven
Sahara
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scrooge
Scrooged
Seabiscuit
Selena
Selma
Serendipity
Shall We Dance?
Snoopy, Come Home
Snow Day
Stop-Loss
Surviving Christmas
The A-Team
The Back-up Plan
The Big Short
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Experts
The Fighting Temptations
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The General’s Daughter
The Guilt Trip
The Honeymooners
The Hunt for Red October
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Italian Job
The King of Kings
The Little Prince
The Manchurian Candidate
The Outsiders
The Weather Man
Trading Places
Twister
Uncommon Valor
Universal Soldier
Virtuosity
When Christmas Was Young
White Christmas
World Trade Center
November 5
Big John’s Bosh! Family | NEW Paramount+ Unscripted Series
November 6
It Gets Worse | NEW Showtime Scripted Series*
Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event – CBS Original Series**
November 12
Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special
The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder | NEW Paramount+ Documentary
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie | Streaming Premiere
November 13
My Weird School – Nickelodeon
November 14
2026 Kids’ Choice Awards – Nickelodeon and CBS**
November 17
He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | NEW Paramount+ Documentary
November 18
Bar Rescue: Season 10
A Jenkins Family Christmas
A Rich Christmas
A Royal Christmas Surprise
A Wesley Christmas Wedding
Christmas Deja Vu
Favorite Son Christmas
Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story
Merry Switchmas
Never Alone For Christmas
So Fly Christmas
Soul Santa
Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas
The Christmas Ringer
The First Noelle
Whatever It Takes (2023)
November 20
MobLand | Season 2 | Series Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
Yellowjackets | Season 4 | Showtime Original Series*
November 23
The Pillsbury Bake-off® Classic
November 25
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power
Sacrifice | Season 2 | Series Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
November 26
The JLO Show | NEW CBS and Paramount+ Special
NFL Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions at 1 PM ET
November 27
Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton – Nickelodeon
BET Soul Train Awards 2026 – CBS**