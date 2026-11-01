Everything New on Streaming in November: Netflix, HBO Max and More

Watch out, we’re pretty much at the end of the year. It seems impossible, I know, but we’re into November now, and that means another streaming shake-up.

At this point, you’re probably starting to think about where you’ll be able to find your holiday season favorites, and that’s a good thought, because there are a lot of them. And of course, they’re pretty spread out. But, as always, we’ve got an eye on the streaming catalogues for you, and have compiled them into one big, easy-to-find list.

Here’s everything new on streaming services in November 2026.

Netflix

November 1

100 días para enamorarnos: Season 1

A Sudden Case of Christmas

Air Force One

Barbie in the Nutcracker

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Bridesmaids

Cliffhanger

The Croods

The Day After Tomorrow

El Chema: Season 1

Falsa identidad: Seasons 1-2

Fury

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Happy’s Place: Season 2

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Looper

Mistletoe Murders: Seasons 1-2

The Mummy

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Public Enemies

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

The Red Road: Seasons 1-2

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Richard Jewell

Same Time, Next Christmas

Stand by Me

Weekend at Bernie’s

Whiplash

November 3

A Cinderella Christmas Ball

Bass X Machina — NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas Time Is Here

Menorah in the Middle

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike — NETFLIX SERIES COMEDY SPECIAL

St. Denis Medical: Season 2

Will Trent: Seasons 1-4

November 4

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

A Runaway Bride for Christmas

Anaesthesia (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Deck the Hallways

Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taken: Natalee Holloway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 5

Black Doves: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Deck the Halls

The Neighborhood: Season 1-8

North of North: Season 2 (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

One Year to Live, Buy a Man (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Overacting (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

November 6

Carolina Caroline

Kyle Gallner and Samara Weaving in ‘Carolina Caroline’ (Magnolia Pictures)

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story

Possible Love (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Under Siege (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 9

Doozie’s Doghouse — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Good Lawyer (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Misty Green

Power: Seasons 1-6

November 10

The Devil’s Plan: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Janelle James: How Romantic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Last One Standing: Season 4 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Reminders of Him

November 11

Alicia’s Law (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avedon — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Body — NETFLIX SERIES

ChiaroScuro (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gospel of Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

How to Fall In Love By Christmas

Rodeo Christmas Romance

November 12

A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2

Allen (AU) — NETFLIX FILM

Bros: Season 2 (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Christmas Switch (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

The Empress: Season 3 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ethos: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The First 48: Season 16

Love Is Blind, Habibi: Season 2 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Miracles of the ER (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Never Surrender (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish

Heartland — NETFLIX FILM

Murder in Galicia (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

November 15

Insidious

Smile

November 16

Christmas On The Ranch

Reporting for Christmas

November 17

Mike Ward: Modest (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Obsession

RBG

Run the World: Seasons 1-2

November 18

Gentle Monster (AT) — NETFLIX FILM

Guarding Stars — NETFLIX FILM

The Law of Beasts (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Valentina and the 12 Signs (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Win the Mall — NETFLIX SERIES

November 19

A Cherry Pie Christmas

The Altruists — NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas at Fields Ranch

November 20

On Behalf of My Son (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Primetime Preacher$ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Steps — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 21

The Family Holiday

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

November 23

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 6

Sesame Street: Volume 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trials of Karen Read (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 24

All for Christmas

Rob Lowe: The Outsider — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trouble With Mistletoe

November 25

The Mosquito Bowl — NETFLIX FILM

NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

November 26

Always on Call (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fool Night (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Hunting Wives: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

November 27

The Child (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

November 28

Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

November 30

Pressure

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

HBO Max

November 1

3 Days to Kill

America America

Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

Christmas with The Kranks

The Desert Song (1944)

Destination Tokyo

Dune (1984)

Elf

Enemy (A24)

Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)

The First Purge

Flipper (1963)

Four Christmases

Gay Purr-ee

The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)

The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Glass Bottom Boat

Hands of a Stranger

Happy Feet

Hoot

House of Women

The Hypnotic Eye

Jerry Maguire

Jodorowsky’s Dune

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Meet Me in St. Louis

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nobody Lives Forever (1946)

The Polar Express

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

The Predator (2018)

Project X (2012)

Red Sparrow

Rise of the Guardians

Scream (1996)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Skyscraper (2018)

They Were Expendable

This is Not a War Story (HBO)

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)

The Wolverine (2013)

You’re a Big Boy Now



November 2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

20th Century

November 3

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)



November 4

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network)

Smallfoot



November 6

Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV)

Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)



November 7

Tadej Pogačar: Anatomy of a G.O.A.T. (Eurosport Documentary)



November 8

City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)



November 9

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 2 (Food Network)



November 11

Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)



November 13

Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV)

Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Silent Night (HBO Original)



November 14

Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network)

Gift, Season 1

Madame Web



November 16

The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)



November 17

Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network)

When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)



November 18

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network)

Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Hotline (HBO Original)



November 19

A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID)

Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)



November 20

Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

The Roses (2025)

Tony (A24)



November 22

Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)



November 24

The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)



November 25

Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)



November 27

Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC)

The Art of Deception (HBO Original)

The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original)

The Linares Files (HBO Original)

The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)



November 29

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)

Disney+ and Hulu

November 1

Hulu: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Hulu: The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Hulu: Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Why Him? (2016)

November 2

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Black Bag (2025)

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 3

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: High Country (Season 2)

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 4

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode @ 9am PT

Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere

Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

November 5

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

November 6

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – Thanksgiving Special Episode

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere

November 7

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

November 8

Hulu: Heart Eyes (2025)

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 9

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Love Hurts (2025)

Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – Podcast Premiere

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

THIS IS US — “The Challenger” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

November 10

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 11

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

November 12

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

November 13

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

Disney+: Gracie’s Corner (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts (Season 2) – New Episodes

Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 14

Disney+: A Proud Family Wizmas – Holiday Special Episode

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Expedition: Saving Our Seas – Premiere

November 15

Hulu: Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

Hulu: My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: Paddington in Peru (2024)

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 16

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

Disney+: Bluey Fancy Restaurant (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 17

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 18

Disney+: The 60th Annual CMA Awards – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

November 19

Hulu: The 60th Annual CMA Awards

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 20

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

Hulu: A Christmas Story (1983)

Hulu: Four Christmases (2008)

Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

Hulu: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Premiere

Hulu: The Polar Express (2004)

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 21

Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes

Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 7) – Premiere

November 22

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 23

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Hulu: Mickey 17 (2025)

Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Adventures in Wonderland

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 24

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 25

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

Tommy Lee Jones and Ethan Hawke in “The Lowdown” (Credit: FX)

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

November 26

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Mummies (2023)

Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – Holiday Special Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

November 27

Disney+: Mickey’s Home Alone – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 28

Disney+: Dasher – Premiere

November 29

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 30

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Prime Video

November 1

A Belle For Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)

A Hobo’s Christmas (1987)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

A Very Barry Christmas (2008)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

A Wonderful Christmas (2005)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Mine To Give (1957)

American Made (2017)

Annie Hall (1977)

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Be Cool (2005)

Blink Twice (2024)

California Straight Ahead (1937)

Chance Of Snow (2002)

Christmas Classics: O’ Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas In Connecticut (1945)

Christmas In Paradise (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dear Santa (2024)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elf (2003)

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (2014)

Get Shorty (1995)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

I Cover The War (1937)

If You Believe (1999)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Imitation Of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)

iZombie S1-S5 (2015)

Jack Frost (1979)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Jet Pilot (1957)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Let’s Have Kids (2026)

Like A Boss (2020)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mermaids (1990)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)

Reap The Wild Wind (1942)

Reindeer In Here (2022)

Remember The Night (1940)

Robin Hood (2010)

Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July (2014)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (2013)

Santa Who? (1997)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

Scrooged (1988)

Sea Spoilers (1936)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Conqueror (1956)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Front Page (1974)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Heiress (1949)

The Internship (2026)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Nativity Story (2006)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Public Eye (1972)

The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)

The Rundown (2003)

The Spoilers (1942)

The Tangerine Bear (2000)

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)

Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage (2008)

Three Wise Guys (2005)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

Ulzana’s Raid (1972)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)

Yoroï (2025)

Zoot Suit (1982)

November 4

*The Greatest (2026)

November 5

*Terrell & T.O. (2026)

November 6

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

November 7

NWSL on Prime (2026)

November 11

The Book Of Clarence (2024)

*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 (2026)

November 14

Frasier S1-2 (2023)

November 15

*The Chosen S6 (2026)

November 18

*MADDEN (2026)

November 20

They Will Kill You

November 23

Clashing Through the Snow

November 25

*Blade Runner 2099 (2026)

November 27

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Prime (2026)

November 28

Lord Of The Rings, The: The War Of The Rohirrim (2024)

November 30

*The Boy Who Stole Billions? (2026)

Peacock

November 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

12 Strong

13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi

2012*

Air Force One

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Another Man’s Wife*

Babe

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*

Beetlejuice

Belfast*

The Best Man Holiday

The Boss Baby

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Contractor

The Croods

Despicable Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

End of Watch

The Family Man

Fargo

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Friendsgiving*

Gifted

Hacksaw Ridge

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Identity Thief

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Kung Fu Panda

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Lone Survivor

Love Actually

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Nightcrawler*

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Lionsgate

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride and Prejudice

The Princess Bride

Rango

Rise of the Guardians

Scent of a Woman

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Shack

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

The Star*

Sweet Home Alabama

Trolls

Unbroken

Up in the Air

Wild Child, Season 7 – Premiere (NBC)

November 2

The Outfit*

The Rise: The Women of Nascar

November 3

Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview (NBC News Now Simulcast)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

St. Denis Medical, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

The American Society of Magical Negroes*

November 4

Reagan*

November 6

The Uprising – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*​

The Real Housewives of Orange County S20 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Christmas Rewrite*

November 12

The Good Daughter – Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Firestarter*

The Killers Game*

November 13

Southern Charm, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

November 14

QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

November 16

You Won’t Be Alone*

November 17

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)

November 19

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Never Let Go*

November 20

The Traitors: New Blood, Season 5 – Finale (NBC)

The Traitors Australia, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Unbearable Christmas*

November 21

Alien: Romulus

November 22

Homicide For The Holidays, Season 6A – Premiere (Oxygen)

November 23

Dig – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Ambulance*

Rented a Billionaire Husband for Christmas, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)

The Return of My Mafia Husband, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)

The Return of My Mafia Husband S1

November 24

Miss Universe 2026 – Special (Telemundo)

Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 1 (Peacock Exclusive)*

November 25

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 (NBC Simulcast)

November 26

M3GAN 2.0*

M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)*

November 27

100th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC Simulcast)

The National Dog Show – Special (NBC Simulcast)

Shop What Happens – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

November 30

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 – Finale (NBC)

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(+) = New Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune episodes available on-demand next day; 5 most recent episodes available for 7 days after airing.

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.

Paramount+

November 1

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Proposal

A Very Brady Sequel

A.C.O.D.

All I Want For Christmas

Allied

American Son

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Ballistic*

Beautiful Girls

Behind Enemy Lines

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Charlotte’s Web

Christmas Takes Flight

Coach Carter

Cold Mountain

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Domestic Disturbance

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody’s Fine

Falling in Love

First Blood

Fit For Christmas

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Footloose (1984)

Paramount

Footloose (2011)

Four Brothers

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Gone Girl

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Happy Feet

Hard Eight

Hard Rain

Harriet The Spy

Hitch

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Horton Hears a Who!

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Imagine That

Instant Family

Internal Affairs

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Last Holiday

Love, Rosie

Moonage Daydream

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

Must Love Christmas

No Code Of Conduct

No Strings Attached

Nobody’s Fool

Norbit

Outside Providence

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Pike River*

Private Parts

Queen of The Damned

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rango

Reindeer Games

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Safe Haven

Sahara

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scrooge

Scrooged

Seabiscuit

Selena

Selma

Serendipity

Shall We Dance?

Snoopy, Come Home

Snow Day

Stop-Loss

Surviving Christmas

The A-Team

The Back-up Plan

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Experts

The Fighting Temptations

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The General’s Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners

The Hunt for Red October

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Italian Job

The King of Kings

The Little Prince

The Manchurian Candidate

The Outsiders

The Weather Man

Trading Places

Twister

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier

Virtuosity

When Christmas Was Young

White Christmas

World Trade Center

November 5

Big John’s Bosh! Family | NEW Paramount+ Unscripted Series

November 6

It Gets Worse | NEW Showtime Scripted Series*

Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event – CBS Original Series**

November 12

Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special

The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder | NEW Paramount+ Documentary

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie | Streaming Premiere

November 13

My Weird School – Nickelodeon

November 14

2026 Kids’ Choice Awards – Nickelodeon and CBS**

November 17

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | NEW Paramount+ Documentary

November 18

Bar Rescue: Season 10

A Jenkins Family Christmas

A Rich Christmas

A Royal Christmas Surprise

A Wesley Christmas Wedding

Christmas Deja Vu

Favorite Son Christmas

Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story

Merry Switchmas

Never Alone For Christmas

So Fly Christmas

Soul Santa

Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas

The Christmas Ringer

The First Noelle

Whatever It Takes (2023)

November 20

MobLand | Season 2 | Series Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

Yellowjackets | Season 4 | Showtime Original Series*

November 23

The Pillsbury Bake-off® Classic

November 25

A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power

Sacrifice | Season 2 | Series Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

November 26

The JLO Show | NEW CBS and Paramount+ Special

NFL Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions at 1 PM ET

November 27

Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton – Nickelodeon

BET Soul Train Awards 2026 – CBS**