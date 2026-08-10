Peacock’s Amy Poehler Comedy ‘Dig’ Drops First-Look Photos Ahead of November Premiere

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Peacock dropped a first look at its upcoming archaeological comedy “Dig” ahead of its November debut.

In “Dig,” which reunites Amy Poehler with “Parks and Rec” creator Mike Schur, Poehler stars as Elise, a member of a dedicated group of archaeologists and less-dedicated college students who spend their summer working at a dig site in Greece.

“Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime,” the official logline reads. All 10 episodes of “Dig” will debut Monday, Nov. 23, on Peacock.

In addition to Poehler, series regulars for “Dig” include Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza, with Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing and Bonita Friedericy also on the lineup as guest cast.

Schur serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside J.J. Philbin, with additional EPs including Poehler, Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue.

The series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, as well as Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue.

Check out the first-look photos for “Dig” below.