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Peacock’s Amy Poehler Comedy ‘Dig’ Drops First-Look Photos Ahead of November Premiere

The “Parks and Recreation” star and co-creator Mike Schur reunite for the series, set in an archaeological site

Dig
Amy Poehler as Elise in "Dig" (Credit: Colleen Hayes/Peacock)
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Peacock dropped a first look at its upcoming archaeological comedy “Dig” ahead of its November debut.

In “Dig,” which reunites Amy Poehler with “Parks and Rec” creator Mike Schur, Poehler stars as Elise, a member of a dedicated group of archaeologists and less-dedicated college students who spend their summer working at a dig site in Greece.

“Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime,” the official logline reads. All 10 episodes of “Dig” will debut Monday, Nov. 23, on Peacock.

In addition to Poehler, series regulars for “Dig” include Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza, with Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing and Bonita Friedericy also on the lineup as guest cast.

Amy Poehler and Mike Schur will reunite for new Peacock series "Dig" (Credit: Peacock)
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Schur serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside J.J. Philbin, with additional EPs including  Poehler, Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue.

The series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, as well as Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue. 

Check out the first-look photos for “Dig” below.

Dig
Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Hugh Laurie as Neville and Amy Poehler as Elise in “Dig”

Dig
Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan and Fina Strazza as Patty in “Dig”

Dig
Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Kayvan Novak as Stavros in “Dig”

Dig
Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan, Antonia Thomas as Clare and Jon Pointing as Gary in “Dig”

Dig
Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Fina Strazza as Patty, Antonia Thomas as Clare and Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan in “Dig”

Hugh Laurie (Credit: Getty Images)
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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