Amy Poehler and Mike Schur Team Up for New Peacock Comedy ‘Dig’

A decade after the finale of their last partnership “Parks and Recreation,” Amy Poehler and Mike Schur will reunite for a new Peacock comedy series “Dig.”

Poehler and Schur are set to co-write the pilot and executive produce the series for the streamer with the “Inside Out” actress set to star. Based on Kate Myers’ novel “Excavations,” the series will follow four women working at an archeological dig in Greece, who uncover a “long-buried secret” that could potentially change history as we know it, landing the quartet in the middle of an international conspiracy.

“Dig” will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with the novelist signed on to co-executive produce the series.

“Hacks” and “Parks and Rec” producer Morgan Sackett will executive produce the series, along with “Insecure”‘s Dave Becky and “Hacks” and “Parks and Rec”‘s David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson of “Life & Beth” for Ocean Avenue, and Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite. J.J. Philbin will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series.

The comedy series will join Peacock’s growing list of original content, including “Poker Face,” “Long Bright River” and “The Traitors.”

Schur and Poehler first worked together on “Saturday Night Live” in the early 2000s, with Schur as a writer and Poehler as a cast member, and then went on to join forces for “Parks and Recreation” in 2009. The series earned a Peabody Award in 2011 and 14 Emmy Award nominations during its seven season run on NBC.

Schur also serves as a the creator for “A Man on the Inside,” which has been renewed for Season 2, and also serves as an executive producer for “Hacks.” Poehler recently launched her podcast “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.”