Amy Poehler and Mike Schur Team Up for New Peacock Comedy ‘Dig’

The two will co-write the pilot and executive produce with Poehler set to star in the archeology-themed comedy series

Amy Poehler and Mike Schur will reunite for new Peacock series "Dig" (Credit: Peacock)
Amy Poehler and Mike Schur will reunite for new Peacock series "Dig" (Credit: Peacock)

A decade after the finale of their last partnership “Parks and Recreation,” Amy Poehler and Mike Schur will reunite for a new Peacock comedy series “Dig.”

Poehler and Schur are set to co-write the pilot and executive produce the series for the streamer with the “Inside Out” actress set to star. Based on Kate Myers’ novel “Excavations,” the series will follow four women working at an archeological dig in Greece, who uncover a “long-buried secret” that could potentially change history as we know it, landing the quartet in the middle of an international conspiracy.

“Dig” will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with the novelist signed on to co-executive produce the series.  

“Hacks” and “Parks and Rec” producer Morgan Sackett will executive produce the series, along with “Insecure”‘s Dave Becky and “Hacks” and “Parks and Rec”‘s David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson of “Life & Beth” for Ocean Avenue, and Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite. J.J. Philbin will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series. 

The comedy series will join Peacock’s growing list of original content, including “Poker Face,” “Long Bright River” and “The Traitors.”

Schur and Poehler first worked together on “Saturday Night Live” in the early 2000s, with Schur as a writer and Poehler as a cast member, and then went on to join forces for “Parks and Recreation” in 2009. The series earned a Peabody Award in 2011 and 14 Emmy Award nominations during its seven season run on NBC.

Schur also serves as a the creator for “A Man on the Inside,” which has been renewed for Season 2, and also serves as an executive producer for “Hacks.” Poehler recently launched her podcast “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.”

amy-poehler-seth-meyers
Read Next
Amy Poehler to Launch 'Good Hang' Podcast This March

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments