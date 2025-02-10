Amy Poehler to Launch ‘Good Hang’ Podcast This March

Amy Poehler is launching her own podcast. The weekly series, set to be called “Good Hang With Amy Poehler,” will launch next month, she revealed on Monday morning.

The weekly series marks her latest podcast after she launched a scripted comedy podcast called “Say More With Dr? Sheila” back in 2023. “Good Hang” will be produced in a partnership between her Paper Kite Productions company and Spotify’s The Ringer.

The comedian will also executive produce, with Ringer founder Bill Simmons and Paper Kite’s Jenna Weiss-Berman producing.

Best known for “Parks & Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Inside Out,” Poehler can currently be heard voicing Joy in the “Inside Out 2” TV spinoff “Dream Productions” on Disney+.

“Good Hang” is just the latest in a long line of celebrity podcasts. In the last month alone, both “How I Met Your Mother” and “Ugly Betty” set launches for official rewatch podcasts with stars Josh Radnor and Michael Urie and Becki Newton, respectively.