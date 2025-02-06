‘Ugly Betty’ Stars Michael Urie and Becki Newton Launch Rewatch Podcast

Get ready, “Ugly Betty” fans. Fifteen years after it went off the air, two of the ABC show’s cast members are reuniting for a special look back at the beloved comedy.

“Ugly Betty” stars Michael Urie and Becki Newton are set to launch “Still Ugly,” a rewatch podcast dedicated to revisiting the series and sharing their memories from the making of it. Produced by Rabbit Grin Productions, the podcast will feature special guest appearances from Urie and Newton’s “Ugly Betty” co-stars, including Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, America Ferrera and more.

“Becki and I have never stopped being really, really close. From the minute we finished the show until now, we have remained in very close contact. We see each other all the time. We text literally every day,” Urie told People on Thursday. “This is an idea that has been in the back of our minds for a long time. We had thought about it and every time I would see another show doing it, I get really jealous.”

“Ugly Betty” follows Betty Suarez (Ferrera), a woman with a severe lack of style who nonetheless secures a job at a respected fashion magazine. The series ran on ABC from September 2006 to April 2010, across four seasons and 85 episodes.

Urie, who TV viewers can currently catch on Apple TV+’s therapy comedy “Shrinking,” starred in “Ugly Betty” as Marc St. James, the loyal personal assistant of series antagonist Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams), and frequent thorn in the side of Ferrera’s Betty. Newton, who has a large role right now on Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer,” played Amanda Tanen, a receptionist who is initially antagonistic to Ferrera’s lead for landing the job she wanted. Over time, however, the two characters slowly become unlikely allies.

While Newton said that revisiting the show has been a “very emotional” experience, Urie confessed to People that he’s been delighted to discover that the ABC series is “very rarely cringey.” He seems convinced, in fact, that now is a perfect time to revisit the comedy.

“People talk to us about the show all the time,” he revealed. “How much the show meant to them, whether it’s the queer representation, female empowerment or seeing a Latina woman overcoming odds. The world still needs those examples.”

“Still Ugly” does not have a set premiere date just yet, but once it debuts later this month, new episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms. Its forthcoming premiere makes it one of a growing number of podcasts dedicated to revisiting popular TV shows from the 1990s and 2000s. Other entries include “Pod Meets World,” “Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast,” “Are You a Charlotte?,” “Talk Ville” and the recently announced “How We Made Your Mother.”