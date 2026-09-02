Disney+ and Hulu Unveil First Original ABC News Video Podcast

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ABC News is launching the first original news video podcast for Disney+ and Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

The six-part true-crime series, “The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast,” will premiere exclusively on the streaming services Friday.

“The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast,” based on the Hulu documentary of the same name, will debut Sept. 4 and revisit the 2006 killing of Idaho teenager Cassie Jo Stoddart.

Following its exclusive premiere on Disney+ and Hulu, the series will become available across podcast platforms and through the “20/20 True Crime+” subscription on Apple Podcasts.

The launch expands ABC News’ push into video podcasts while giving Disney’s streaming platforms the first window for an original series from the news division.

Hosted by Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy, who produced the original Hulu documentary, the podcast examines Stoddart’s killing and the investigation that followed. The 16-year-old was murdered by two classmates who plotted the killing while drawing inspiration from horror films.

The series will feature interviews with people connected to the case, including friends and family members, investigators, attorneys, psychologists and a local reporter. It will also include material that did not appear in the original documentary.

ABC News already has video podcasts available on Disney+ and Hulu, including “The View: Behind the Table” and “20/20: The After Show.” But “The Scream Murder” is the first original ABC News video podcast to premiere exclusively on the two streaming services before receiving a wider podcast release.

The launch comes as the line between podcasts and streaming shows continues to blur, with video becoming a bigger part of a format once largely associated with audio. For ABC News, the new series takes a story that already appeared as a Hulu documentary and turns it into a serialized video podcast that will initially live alongside streaming programming.

“The Scream Murder” is produced by Lone Wolf Media for ABC News Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer, while Beth Hoppe and Eamon McNiff are executive producers for ABC News Studios.