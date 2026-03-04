Stephanie Ramos, Juju Chang to Host True Crime Podcasts for ABC News | Exclusive

“Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang and ABC News national correspondent Stephanie Ramos will each host a new true crime podcast from ABC Audio and “20/20,” TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“Bridge of Lies,” which will be hosted by Chang and debut on March 10, will document the disappearance, betrayal and murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern and the sting operation that exposed her murderer.

In 2016, Stern vanished from her New Jersey hometown after her car was found abandoned near a bridge overlooking the Shark River. What authorities initially believed to be a suicide soon unraveled into a homicide investigation that revealed a surprising, personal twist.

“Bridge of Lies” will report on the case and feature audio of interviews with investigators, 911 calls and a police sting operation that helped put Stern’s murderer behind bars.

Meanwhile, Ramos will host “Blood and Water,” which launches April 21 and details the 23-year cold case murder of Washington D.C. resident Leslie Preer.

Preer was found brutally murdered in 2001, with her body left in the shower of her home in the wealthy suburbs of Washington D.C. Investigators initially set their sights on Leslie’s husband as the prime suspect, until bombshell DNA evidence revealed the presence of an ‘unknown male’ at the scene.

Featuring access to the original police taps and interviews with Preer’s friends, “Blood and Water” will tell the story of the decades-long wait for justice for Leslie’s daughter, and the cutting-edge investigative techniques that finally caught the killer.

The two series, which mark Chang and Ramos’ podcast host debuts for ABC News, are the latest in ABC Audio’s true crime podcast slate, following “Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy,” “What Happened to Holly Bobo?,” and “Devil in the Desert.”

“Devil in the Desert” became the most successful ABC Audio and “20/20” limited series ever, holding the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts’ Top Shows chart for more than three consecutive weeks.

The series will be available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify and other major podcast platforms. Check out the trailer for “Bridge of Lies” here.