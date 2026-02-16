Apple Podcasts Launches New Video Features in Aim to Compete With YouTube, Spotify

Apple Podcasts is launching “advanced video podcast capabilities” as it looks to compete with YouTube and Spotify.

“Twenty years ago, Apple helped take podcasting mainstream by adding podcasts to iTunes, and more than a decade ago, we introduced the dedicated Apple Podcasts app,” Apple Services senior vice president Eddy Cue said in a statement. “Today marks a defining milestone in that journey. By bringing a category-leading video experience to Apple Podcasts, we’re putting creators in full control of their content and how they build their businesses, while making it easier than ever for audiences to listen to or watch podcasts.”

The update will allow users to switch seamlessly between watching and listening to shows, with the ability to watch video from within the app and move to move to horizontal full display, as well as download videos to watch offline. The tech giant’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology will also power automatic quality adjustment to ensure smooth playback whether listeners are on Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

Video episodes will also integrate with existing Apple Podcasts features, including personalized recommendations and editorial curation on the New tab and in Category pages. Additionally, creators will be able to dynamically insert video ads — including host-read spots.

Apple has supported video podcasting since 2005, though its app has distributed them using RSS. Apple Podcasts provides access to millions of shows across hundreds of categories in over 170 countries and territories.

HLS video will be available for testing in beta versions of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 starting Monday, with the functionality set to come to to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro users, as well as via Apple Podcasts on the web this spring.

Providers that will support HLS video include Acast, Amazon’s ART19, Triton’s Omny Studio and SiriusXM, inclusive of SiriusXM Media, AdsWizz and Simplecast, with more to join in the future.

Apple does not charge hosting providers or creators to distribute podcasts on Apple Podcasts, whether via traditional RSS/MP3 or HLS video. Apple will charge participating ad networks an impression-based fee for the delivery of dynamic ads in HLS video on Apple Podcasts starting later this year.

Apple’s push comes as video podcast consumption on Spotify has increased by more than 90% since the launch of its Partner Program in January 2025, with more than 530,000 video podcast shows on the platform.

A selection of of sports, culture, lifestyle and true crime video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer made their debut on Netflix in the U.S. in January, with other markets to follow.

Meanwhile, YouTube reported more than 1 billion monthly active podcast viewers as of February 2025.

Apple does not break out how many podcast users it has, which are included in its Services division. The division, which also includes Apple TV, Apple Music, iCloud, its App Store and more, grew revenue 13.9% to $30.01 billion in its latest quarter.