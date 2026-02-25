Universal’s Rebranded ‘Seen on the Screen’ Podcast to Launch New Season in Partnership With Fandango | Exclusive

Universal and Fandango have teamed up to relaunch the “Seen on the Screen” podcast. Hosted by Rotten Tomatoes’ awards editor Jacqueline Coley, the video and audio podcast gives audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into upcoming film and television projects.

This season Fandango will be an official production partner on the series, which initially launched in 2024. The podcast in its original form spotlighted creatives, who worked behind the scenes on Universal films. The reimagined “Seen on the Screen” will unpack the on-screen artistry with actors and creatives.

Producer Will Packer will be the first guest on the rebranded show discussing the theatrical release of his romantic comedy “You, Me & Tuscany.” His episode will be available to stream on all podcast platforms and YouTube Wednesday. Upcoming guests this season include Brie Larson, Halle Bailey and her co-star Regé-Jean Page and Tyriq Withers, among others.

“This next chapter reflects our commitment to meeting audiences where they are and celebrating the talent that drives storytelling,” Dwight Caines, creator and executive producer of “Seen on the Screen” and Universal Pictures’ president of domestic marketing, said. “This new partnership with Fandango dramatically expands the podcast’s reach and gives us the opportunity to create a powerful platform that connects fans directly with the artists, creators and content they love.”

Past guests of “Seen on the Screen” include Ethan Hawke for “Black Phone 2,” Marc Platt for “Wicked” and “TODAY” anchor Craig Melvin, among others.

“The podcast vertical is an increasingly important pillar of Fandango’s content strategy as we continue to expand how we engage fans across platforms,” said Will McIntosh, president of digital platforms and ventures at Versant. “Partnering on ‘Seen on the Screen’ allows us to build on our mission to connect audiences with the movies they love, while deepening our investment in premium, talent-driven storytelling that lives beyond the theatrical experience.”

New episodes of “Seen on the Screen” will be available on all podcast platforms and YouTube beginning Feb. 25.

“Seen on the Screen” is also executive produced by Universal Pictures’ EVP of Multicultural Marketing Fabian Castro and produced by Camille Holmes-Bonilla, senior manager of multicultural marketing at Universal Pictures.

The Universal podcast resembles other film companion shows hosted on competing streamers. Netflix has “Skip Intro,” hosted by Krista Smith, and HBO produces “Talking Pictures,” hosted by Ben Mankiewicz.