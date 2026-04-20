SiriusXM Welcomes 2 New Channels With ‘ABC News Live’ and ‘20/20 True Crime’

ABC News has partnered with SiriusXM to bring two of its household-name brands to the satellite radio service.

Starting on Monday, “ABC News Live” will be channel 796 on the app, while “20/20 True Crime” will take over channel 794 later this spring.

Meanwhile, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and “Start Here Weekend” will now both air on the P.O.T.U.S. channel. “This Week,” co-anchored by Stephanopoulos, Martha Raddatz and Jonathan Karl, will air Sundays at 2 p.m. ET; “SHW” will air Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

“The ‘ABC News Live’ channel delivers around-the-clock coverage of breaking news across the United States and around the globe,” per a Monday press release. “As a 24/7 streaming news channel, it keeps listeners informed on the latest developments in politics, weather, health, business and more, offering real-time updates, analysis and context from ABC News’ trusted journalists.”

“’20/20 True Crime’ will be a nonstop destination for gripping, in-depth storytelling from ’20/20′ and ABC News,” the announcement continues. “The channel will feature award-winning narrative podcasts, full episodes of ’20/20,’ installments of ’20/20: The After Show’ and curated cases from the ’20/20 True Crime Vault.’ From headline-making investigations to unforgettable mysteries, listeners can dive into the stories, twists and reporting that bring the truth to light.”

These changes are in addition to ABC Audio’s expanding place in podcasting.

Also on Monday, SiriusXM announced new original series “A History of the United States in 100 Objects,” produced by BBC Studios Audio and the “99% Invisible” team. The exploration into American history will be hosted by Roman Mars, starting May 19.