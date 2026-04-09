ABC News Taps Jon Schlosberg as ‘This Week’ Executive Producer

ABC News said on Thursday that network veteran Jon Schlosberg will take over as executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

Schlosberg will begin on May 6 and report to the network‘s Washington bureau chief, Rick Klein.

“Jon is a tenacious journalist and exceptional leader who has been instrumental across the ABC News Group for more than a decade, bringing precision, creativity and integrity to some of the most consequential stories of our time,” Klein said in a statement. “His sharp political instincts, deep experience in linear as well as streaming television and proven ability to build winning teams make him exactly the right person to lead ‘This Week’ into its next chapter.”

Schlosberg will oversee all aspects of “This Week,” including its content across the linear Disney-owned ABC network, Disney+, Hulu and the streaming channel ABC News Live. The Sunday morning talk show’s anchor chair rotates between Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl and Martha Raddatz.

Schlosberg joined ABC News in 2018 as a producer after a stint at the ABC News-owned KGO-TV, helping to launch ABC News Live. He has worked as a senior producer of the channel’s “Prime with Linsey Davis” since 2021 and contributed to the network’s 2024 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, for which he won a duPont-Columbia Award. He has also won an Emmy Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for ABC News’ climate coverage.

The appointment comes almost a year after “This Week” executive producer Brooke Brower left the show after a nearly two-year stint. It was under Brower where Stephanopoulos questioned Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) in March 2024 about her support for Trump amid his liability for sexual abuse and claimed Trump was found liable by a jury for “rape.” Trump eventually sued the network and Stephanopoulos for defamation, and Disney settled the case for $16 million in December 2024.