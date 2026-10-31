The 3 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube This Week

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy” (Credit: Universal) “The Mummy” (1999) A seminal blockbuster for many moviegoers born over the last 35 years, 1999’s “The Mummy” is one of Hollywood’s only truly successful attempts at recapturing the magic of the “Indiana Jones” franchise. Directed by Stephen Sommers, this late ’90s monster movie follows an adventurous treasure hunter (Brendan Fraser) who sets out to discover the City of the Dead with a curious librarian (Rachel Weisz) and her older brother (John Hannah) only to accidentally awaken a long-dead, cursed Egyptian high priest (Arnold Vosloo). Punctuated by a handful of legitimately scary set pieces and enough playful energy to bring a smile to your face, “The Mummy” is a contemporary classic that continues to endure. Come for the monstrous thrills, stay for the early-movie star magic radiated throughout by both Weisz and Fraser.

Drew Barrymore in “Scream” (Dimension) “Scream” (1996) Speaking of cornerstone genre films: “Scream.” Director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson’s 1996 classic is an outrageously violent send-up of the very slasher genre that Craven himself helped shape. Set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, the film follows a high school student (Neve Campbell) as she and her friends find themselves the targets of a costumed killer who just so happens to be a devoted fan of the horror genre. “Scream” is a near-perfect horror movie that manages to pull off the rare trick of poking fun at itself while still delivering all of the thrills and horrifying moments you go into it wanting to see. It is a brutal and clever piece of work, one that is just playful and just mean-spirited enough to stick the landing. There is a reason why it has spawned six sequels to date.