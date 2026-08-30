The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

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Right now, Netflix has a wide array of great movies available to stream on its platform. If you happen to be in the mood for a bit of romantic whimsy, the streamer has one of the most influential (and successful) British rom-coms of all time in its library right now. Netflix’s platform also currently boasts a tragically underseen biographical dramedy from “Dazed and Confused” filmmaker Richard Linklater, as well as a 2023 fantasy blockbuster deserving of a sequel it may, unfortunately, never get.

Here are the three best movies on Netflix you can watch this week.