The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Right now, Netflix has a wide array of great movies available to stream on its platform. If you happen to be in the mood for a bit of romantic whimsy, the streamer has one of the most influential (and successful) British rom-coms of all time in its library right now. Netflix’s platform also currently boasts a tragically underseen biographical dramedy from “Dazed and Confused” filmmaker Richard Linklater, as well as a 2023 fantasy blockbuster deserving of a sequel it may, unfortunately, never get.
Here are the three best movies on Netflix you can watch this week.
“Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994)
One of the most iconic rom-coms of the 1990s, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is, perhaps, best known now for being the film that launched Hugh Grant into international stardom. 32 years after its release, “Four Weddings” has lost little of the charm that won over moviegoers in 1994.
Written by “Love Actually” and “Notting Hill” screenwriter Richard Curtis, this ensemble rom-com about a group of friends whose romantic lives drastically change over the course of — you guessed it — four weddings and a funeral is overflowing with open-hearted romanticism and big-screen magic. Featuring a scene-stealing supporting turn from Kristin Scott Thomas and the performance that forever cemented Grant as one of cinema’s greatest lovelorn men, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is rewatchable and timeless.
“Blue Moon” (2025)
“Blue Moon” deserved a bigger round of applause than it got last year. Director Richard Linklater’s biographical dramedy about the short-lived life of “Blue Moon” lyricist Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) follows its subject as he attempts to entertain a crowd, woo a woman (Margaret Qualley) and win back the friendship of longtime collaborator Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) on the opening night of “Oklahoma!”
Brimming with Linklater’s signature brand of empathy and featuring one of the best performances of Hawke’s career, “Blue Moon” succeeds as a portrait of artistic genius quieted by loneliness and longing. It is, like so many great movies, funny and sad — and often in equal measure.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (2023)
Speaking of underrated movies: 2023’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” This immensely entertaining and endearing blockbuster from “Game Night” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley attempts to capture the charm, chaos, camaraderie and magic of a “Dungeons & Dragons” game on the big screen. To say it succeeds would be an understatement.
Anchored by Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez’s charismatic, complementary lead turns, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is the kind of big-screen blockbuster that knows how to do just about everything right, whether it be action, screwball comedy, imaginative fantasy or even hard-won emotion. We’re still waiting on a sequel, Hollywood.