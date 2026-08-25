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Everything New on Netflix in August 2026

The “Fast and Furious” franchise and a new Robert De Niro movie both arrive on the streamer

Jacob Bryant
"The Fast and Furious" (Universal) Fast Forever
"The Fast and the Furious" (Credit: Universal Pictures)
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Another month, another avalanche of new movies and shows coming to Netflix.

The highlights for August 2026 include some big franchises landing on the streamer. Most of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will be available right from the jump at the beginning of the month alongside the “Child’s Play” franchise. Elsewhere, the Field of Dreams MLB game will be streaming and the new Robert De Niro and Adam Scott film “The Whisper Man” rounds out the month.

Here is everything new to Netflix in August 2026.

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Aug. 1

  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back 
  • About Last Night… 
  • Anaconda 
  • Annie 
  • Are We Done Yet? 
  • Balls of Fury 
  • Bride of Chucky 
  • Child’s Play 2 
  • Child’s Play 3 
  • Curse of Chucky 
  • Cult of Chucky 
  • Chief of Station 
  • Clueless 
  • Daddy Day Camp 
  • Daddy Day Care 
  • Elysium 
  • The Fast and the Furious 
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious 
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 
  • Fast & Furious 
  • Fast Five 
  • Fast & Furious 6 
  • Furious 7 
  • Field of Dreams 
  • Holmes & Watson 
  • Marie Antionette 
  • Mile 22 
  • Minions 
  • National Security 
  • Nightcrawler 
  • Party Girl 
  • Seed of Chucky 
  • Something’s Gotta Give 
  • Speed 
  • Speed 2: Cruise Control 
  • Tears of the Sun 
  • The Hitman’s Bodyguard 
  • The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 
  • The Kid Detective 
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 
  • Zero Dark Thirty

Aug. 2

  • GATE24: The Border: Season 1
  • Ingrid Goes West 

Aug. 3

  • Asphalt City 
  • Eighth Grade 
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 
  • Sing 
  • Spoiler Alert 

Aug. 4

  • Badly in Love: Season 2
  • Best Medicine: Season 1
  • Beyond the Lights
  • The Cocktail Lab: Season 1

Aug. 5

  • 1670: Season 3
  • Alone: Australia: Season 4
  • Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy 
  • Inside the Trustor Scandal
  • Let’s Marry Harry: Season 1
  • One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2 
  • Soul Surfer 

Aug. 6

  • Atlas Shrugged Part III: Who Is John Galt? 
  • In the Land of Saints and Sinners 
  • My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 3
  • Stars Fell on Alabama 
  • Tortilla Soup 
  • Violet 

Aug. 7

  • Alley Cats: Season 1
  • Death Inc.: Season 4
  • Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War
  • Our Sticky Love: Season 1
  • The Last House

Aug. 8

  • The Ribbon Hero 

Aug. 9

  • Lazareth 

Aug. 10

  • Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3
  • Midwinter Break

Aug. 11

  • Mourinho
  • Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On
  • What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1

Aug. 12

  • Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film

Aug. 13

  • A Child of My Own
  • Immaculate
  • MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins
  • My Brilliant Career
  • This, That and Everything in Between
  • Tires: Season 3

Aug. 14

  • Don’t Say Good Luck
  • Moria
  • My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me
  • To the Max
  • Umthetho

Aug. 15

  • Firehouse Dog
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
  • The Shallows
  • Smurfs: The Lost Village

Aug. 18

  • Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour
  • On the Road: Season 1
  • Seal Team: Seasons 1-7
  • Take a Hike!

Aug. 19

  • Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –
  • Here the Whole Time
  • Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3
  • Swiss Army Man

Aug. 20

  • Blood Sacrifice
  • Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten
  • Outer Banks: Season 5
  • S&X

Aug. 21

  • Facing El Chapo

Aug. 24

  • Danny Go!: Season 2
  • M3GAN
  • Revival: Season 1

Aug. 25

  • Martha Cooks: Season 1
  • Stamptown
  • Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young

Aug. 26

  • Mom Knows Best?
  • One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale

Aug. 27

  • Leanne: Season 2

Aug. 28

  • All the Truth in My Lies
  • Graveyard: Season 3
  • The Secret Woman
  • The Whisper Man

Aug. 29

  • Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Aug. 31

  • Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3
  • Sheriff Labrador: Season 2
Evan Rachel Wood attends FX's "The Shards" World Premiere at SVA Theater on July 27, 2026 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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