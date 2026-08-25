Everything New on Netflix in August 2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Another month, another avalanche of new movies and shows coming to Netflix.

The highlights for August 2026 include some big franchises landing on the streamer. Most of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will be available right from the jump at the beginning of the month alongside the “Child’s Play” franchise. Elsewhere, the Field of Dreams MLB game will be streaming and the new Robert De Niro and Adam Scott film “The Whisper Man” rounds out the month.

Here is everything new to Netflix in August 2026.

Aug. 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

About Last Night…

Anaconda

Annie

Are We Done Yet?

Balls of Fury

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Curse of Chucky

Cult of Chucky

Chief of Station

Clueless

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Elysium

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Field of Dreams

Holmes & Watson

Marie Antionette

Mile 22

Minions

National Security

Nightcrawler

Party Girl

Seed of Chucky

Something’s Gotta Give

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Tears of the Sun

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The Kid Detective

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Zero Dark Thirty

Aug. 2

GATE24: The Border: Season 1

Ingrid Goes West

Aug. 3

Asphalt City

Eighth Grade

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Sing

Spoiler Alert

Aug. 4

Badly in Love: Season 2

Best Medicine: Season 1

Beyond the Lights

The Cocktail Lab: Season 1

Aug. 5

1670: Season 3

Alone: Australia: Season 4

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy

Inside the Trustor Scandal

Let’s Marry Harry: Season 1

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2

Soul Surfer

Aug. 6

Atlas Shrugged Part III: Who Is John Galt?

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 3

Stars Fell on Alabama

Tortilla Soup

Violet

Aug. 7

Alley Cats: Season 1

Death Inc.: Season 4

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War

Our Sticky Love: Season 1

The Last House

Aug. 8

The Ribbon Hero

Aug. 9

Lazareth

Aug. 10

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3

Midwinter Break

Aug. 11

Mourinho

Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On

What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1

Aug. 12

Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film

Aug. 13

A Child of My Own

Immaculate

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins

My Brilliant Career

This, That and Everything in Between

Tires: Season 3

Aug. 14

Don’t Say Good Luck

Moria

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me

To the Max

Umthetho

Aug. 15

Firehouse Dog

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Shallows

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Aug. 18

Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour

On the Road: Season 1

Seal Team: Seasons 1-7

Take a Hike!

Aug. 19

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –

Here the Whole Time

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3

Swiss Army Man

Aug. 20

Blood Sacrifice

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten

Outer Banks: Season 5

S&X

Aug. 21

Facing El Chapo

Aug. 24

Danny Go!: Season 2

M3GAN

Revival: Season 1

Aug. 25

Martha Cooks: Season 1

Stamptown

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young

Aug. 26

Mom Knows Best?

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale

Aug. 27

Leanne: Season 2

Aug. 28

All the Truth in My Lies

Graveyard: Season 3

The Secret Woman

The Whisper Man

Aug. 29

Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Aug. 31