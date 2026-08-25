Everything New on Netflix in August 2026

Another month, another avalanche of new movies and shows coming to Netflix.
The highlights for August 2026 include some big franchises landing on the streamer. Most of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will be available right from the jump at the beginning of the month alongside the “Child’s Play” franchise. Elsewhere, the Field of Dreams MLB game will be streaming and the new Robert De Niro and Adam Scott film “The Whisper Man” rounds out the month.
Here is everything new to Netflix in August 2026.
Aug. 1
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- About Last Night…
- Anaconda
- Annie
- Are We Done Yet?
- Balls of Fury
- Bride of Chucky
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Curse of Chucky
- Cult of Chucky
- Chief of Station
- Clueless
- Daddy Day Camp
- Daddy Day Care
- Elysium
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Field of Dreams
- Holmes & Watson
- Marie Antionette
- Mile 22
- Minions
- National Security
- Nightcrawler
- Party Girl
- Seed of Chucky
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Speed
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Tears of the Sun
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- The Kid Detective
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- Zero Dark Thirty
Aug. 2
- GATE24: The Border: Season 1
- Ingrid Goes West
Aug. 3
- Asphalt City
- Eighth Grade
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Sing
- Spoiler Alert
Aug. 4
- Badly in Love: Season 2
- Best Medicine: Season 1
- Beyond the Lights
- The Cocktail Lab: Season 1
Aug. 5
- 1670: Season 3
- Alone: Australia: Season 4
- Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy
- Inside the Trustor Scandal
- Let’s Marry Harry: Season 1
- One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2
- Soul Surfer
Aug. 6
- Atlas Shrugged Part III: Who Is John Galt?
- In the Land of Saints and Sinners
- My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 3
- Stars Fell on Alabama
- Tortilla Soup
- Violet
Aug. 7
- Alley Cats: Season 1
- Death Inc.: Season 4
- Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War
- Our Sticky Love: Season 1
- The Last House
Aug. 8
- The Ribbon Hero
Aug. 9
- Lazareth
Aug. 10
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3
- Midwinter Break
Aug. 11
- Mourinho
- Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On
- What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1
Aug. 12
- Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film
Aug. 13
- A Child of My Own
- Immaculate
- MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins
- My Brilliant Career
- This, That and Everything in Between
- Tires: Season 3
Aug. 14
- Don’t Say Good Luck
- Moria
- My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me
- To the Max
- Umthetho
Aug. 15
- Firehouse Dog
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Shallows
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
Aug. 18
- Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour
- On the Road: Season 1
- Seal Team: Seasons 1-7
- Take a Hike!
Aug. 19
- Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –
- Here the Whole Time
- Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3
- Swiss Army Man
Aug. 20
- Blood Sacrifice
- Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten
- Outer Banks: Season 5
- S&X
Aug. 21
- Facing El Chapo
Aug. 24
- Danny Go!: Season 2
- M3GAN
- Revival: Season 1
Aug. 25
- Martha Cooks: Season 1
- Stamptown
- Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young
Aug. 26
- Mom Knows Best?
- One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale
Aug. 27
- Leanne: Season 2
Aug. 28
- All the Truth in My Lies
- Graveyard: Season 3
- The Secret Woman
- The Whisper Man
Aug. 29
- Four Hands, Two Sonatas
Aug. 31
- Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3
- Sheriff Labrador: Season 2