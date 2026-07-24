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With so many streaming options available to you every week, it can be difficult to know which movies to actually spend your weekend watching. That is why we have made this list.

Netflix‘s film library may be vast and, frankly, a bit overwhelming, but some of the streamer’s best current options include a World War I epic with a visual gimmick that works far better than it should and a Palme d’Or-winning 2018 drama that is guaranteed to grab hold of your heart and never let go again. In addition to those two films, Netflix also has an understated drama starring Saoirse Ronan that not nearly enough people saw when it was quietly released in late 2024.

Here are the three best movies you can watch on Netflix this week.