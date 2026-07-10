The 5 Best Movies to Stream on Tubi in July

Tubi’s library is ever-expanding, but there are always options to stream that stand out among the rest.

The best movies to check out in July range from a classic Stephen King adaptation to a film adaptation of a popular TV show that had no right being as good as it is. But if you want something a little more artsy or a bit more action-y there are options waiting for you there, too.

These are the best movies to check out on Tubi in July 2026.