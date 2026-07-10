The 5 Best Movies to Stream on Tubi in July

Tubi’s library is ever-expanding, but there are always options to stream that stand out among the rest.
The best movies to check out in July range from a classic Stephen King adaptation to a film adaptation of a popular TV show that had no right being as good as it is. But if you want something a little more artsy or a bit more action-y there are options waiting for you there, too.
These are the best movies to check out on Tubi in July 2026.
Carrie
Another Stephen King adaptation that has been done over and over again – but nothing has topped the original. For those looking for a lighter sci-fi touch, “Carrie” follows a girl who develops telekinetic abilities at the same time she begins going through puberty. With an overbearing, religious mother at home and a group of mean-girl bullies at school, Carrie becomes a ticking time bomb as she is pushed further toward unleashing her new powers on the people who torment her.
The Green Knight
“The Green Knight” has all the sensibilities of many classic 1900s high fantasy films but with the bells and whistles of modern moviemaking. The film stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan and Joel Edgerton and follows King Arthur’s nephew on a quest to confront a giant.
The film wears its inspirations on its sleeve and luxuriates in every one of them. Come for the high fantasy and stay for Patel’s performance as Gawain – which remains one of the biggest Oscar Best Actor snubs of the last decade.
The Road
“The Road” is a post-apocalyptic fantasy story about a man and boy just trying to survive in a ruined world. It’s based on the minimalist novel by Cormac McCarthy, and the fact that the jump from page to screen worked so well is somewhat of a miracle. Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee are great as father and son, and they carry the lion’s share of the movie on their shoulders, but the film boasts a fun cast that also includes Charlize Theron, Garret Dillahunt and Guy Pearce.
21 Jump Street
“21 Jump Street” had no business being as good or funny as it was. Somehow, the stars aligned, and we got a true buddy-cop movie that juggled fun action, a compelling case, and laugh-out-loud moments. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum proved their comedy chemistry as two cops tasked with going undercover at a high school.
I Am Legend
“I Am Legend” is one of the great action-horror movies of the 2000s and stands a head above the avalanche of post-apocalyptic movies that were coming out at the time. Will Smith stars as a man dreamwalking through his day-to-day life alone in New York City after a vampire epidemic ravages the globe. By day, he scavenges supplies with his dog, and by night he locks himself in a lab and looks for a cure.
Smith is at the top of his game in the film, as he spends most of it acting alone or opposite a dog – or in a memorable scene, a mannequin – but that does not stop him from giving a top-tier performance.