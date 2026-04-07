Mike Flanagan Bought Rollergirl’s Iconic ‘Boogie Nights’ Skates at Auction While Filming ‘Carrie’ With Heather Graham

Mike Flanagan bought the “Boogie Nights” Rollergirl skates worn by Heather Graham from a prop auction while the two worked on “Carrie.”

On Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s “Dinner’s On Me” podcast, the former “Boogie Nights” star explained how she got a text from the writer and director of the upcoming “Carrie” series asking about the validity of the Rollergirl skates. When she gave him the nod, he ended up buying them.

“He actually ended up, while I was working with him on ‘Carrie,’ he bought the roller skates from ‘Boogie Nights’ at this prop auction,” Graham said. “He called me and he sent me the photo. He’s like, ‘Are these real?’ And then he bought like, the outfit that I was wearing, you know, and like, this necklace. He’s like, ‘Was all this stuff real?’ ‘Cause he’s like, ‘I’m about to buy it from this prop auction.’”

Ferguson asked if they were now just sitting at his house and Graham explained that there were two pairs of the skates – one she had, and eventually donated to the Academy Museum, and another other owned by the movie company.

Flanagan’s love for the film should come as no surprise. The “Midnight Mass” creator posted a glowing review of the film on Letterboxd back in January 2024 while removing it from a list called “Kate’s Never Seen It” – a collection of films his wife and constant collaborator Kate Siegel never got around to.

“One of my all-time favorite movies,” Flanagan wrote. “A frenetic, epic kaleidoscope full of richly rendered characters, phenomenal performances and virtuoso filmmaking. It’s strangely endearing, tragic, shockingly violent in moments, but beautifully shot and edited, and a movie that still holds up 25 years later. I genuinely enjoy it more every time I see it.”

He added: “Kate’s response: ‘Oh, that’s it? I mean, yours looks like that.’ And she’s right… I do have that same denim jacket.”

“Carrie” is set to release on Prime Video later in 2026. It is a more modern retelling – now for the third time – of Stephen King’s first novel of the same name. The difference this time being that with the extra time afforded a television show, Flanagan plans to expand on more of the side characters along with Carrie and her mother, Margaret.