The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

“Something’s Gotta Give” (Sony Pictures) “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003) Writer-director Nancy Meyers’ “Something’s Gotta Give” is an opposites-attract romantic comedy for the ages. Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton lead the film as a lecherous male womanizer and proud female playwright, respectively, who find themselves growing increasingly attracted to each other despite their many differences. Boasting Meyers’ best screenplay to date, “Something’s Gotta Give” is everything a Hollywood rom-com should be — namely, legitimately funny and wildly romantic. Nicholson and Keaton prove to have crackling comedic and romantic chemistry together onscreen, which only makes the joy of watching two screen legends of their caliber bounce off each other all the more potent throughout “Something’s Gotta Give.”

“The Menu” (Searchlight Pictures) “The Menu” (2022) 2022’s “The Menu” is an acid-tongued horror comedy that Netflix subscribers looking for some genre entertainment that isn’t really all that scary may want to check out this weekend. Directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, this satirical thriller follows a pretentious foodie (Nicholas Hoult) and his disinterested date (Anya Taylor-Joy) whose visit to a wildly expensive, remote restaurant becomes a desperate fight for survival when the head chef (Ralph Fiennes) reveals his shocking plans for the night’s guests. Featuring a ferocious, deliciously wicked performance by Fiennes as its enigmatic villain, “The Menu” is a sharply funny and explosively violent horror comedy that offers a helluva good time.