The 7 Best Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+

So, without further ado, here are the seven best Halloween movies streaming on Disney+ (in no particular order).

“Hocus Pocus” (Credit: Walt Disney Studios) Hocus Pocus “Hocus Pocus” wasn’t always the Halloween staple that it is today. When this movie first came out, it flopped pretty hard. But, thanks to broadcast television, physical media in the early 2000s and a good amount of time, we now recognize it as a classic. Is this a perfect movie? No, not at all, few movies are. Does Thackery Binx run in a seriously odd way as he chases down his sister to start this movie? Yes, he really does, and you don’t notice it until you watch it again. Seriously. Look at him. But it boasts some real heavy hitters in its cast, and its their performances that really make this work. “Hocus Pocus” is arguably one of Disney’s Halloween movies that could’ve and maybe should’ve gone without a sequel, let alone an impending threequel, but also, we get it. Read Next

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“Halloweentown” (Disney) Halloweentown When making a Halloween movie specifically for kids, finding the line on scariness can be a hefty task. It’s far too easy to cross it, and unintentionally traumatize a whole audience. Fortunately, “Halloweentown” does not do that. In fact, it struts right up to the line and stands on it. The story follows 13-year-old Marnie Cromwell (Kimberly J. Brown) who loves all things weird and spooky, but her mother won’t let her and her younger siblings out on Halloween. That’s because, unknownst to Marnie, she’s a witch, and her whole family comes from a place called Halloweentown. It’s populated by creatures from all the stories, including ghosts, vampires, werewolves and more. This movie really is delightful, but its villain is also legitimately scary at times. Plus, it stars the incomparable Debbie Reynolds, who fully commits to the silliness of it all. The balance of everything is just right, and there’s a clear reason that Disney has a fifth installment of the franchise in the works. Read Next

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Don’t Look Under the Bed Disney’s 1999 TV movie “Don’t Look Under the Bed” is considered one of the scariest Disney Halloween movies of the bunch, so whether or not you should watch this one with the kids depends on their spooky tolerance. But if you’re an adult looking for a nostalgic pick, you really can’t do better, because the boogeyman-centric movie isn’t just one of Disney Channel’s scariest movies, it’s also one of their best. It’s got atmosphere, some genuinely interesting filmmaking and practical effect choices, and some good laughs along the way. Read Next

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Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” movie adaptation of its theme park attraction. (Disney) Haunted Mansion (2023) Look, to be clear, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” is the superior Haunted Mansion adaptation, but for the purposes of this list, we’re sticking to movies, and that is a TV special. Come for me if you must, but know that it’s universally understood that the Muppets reign supreme. Now, when talking of the Haunted Mansion movies, it’s really a coin flip, depending on who you ask, and more so depending on what you’re looking for. Considering it’s supposed to be an adaptation of the Disney Parks ride, I have to give this list spot to the 2023 version of “Haunted Mansion.” Tonally, it’s a bit all over the place — too scary for kids, but not quite adult enough for adults — and its story falls apart a little in the third act, but on the whole, it’s a fun ride. And that’s what it’s supposed to be — a ride. It’s much more faithful to the stories and vibes of the the ride than the Eddie Murphy film. “Haunted Mansion” may not be perfect, but it’s one of Disney’s better swings, and deserves to be in the Halloween rotation. Read Next

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Disney Under Wraps (1997) Some people forget, but Disney literally started its long-running staple of DCOMs with a Halloween movie. So of course “Under Wraps” has to be on this list (the 1997 version, obviously). If you enjoyed the Brendan Fraser “Mummy” films, you might enjoy this too, as the movie is about 3 kids that accidentally re-animate a mummy on Halloween. Just, you know, far less terrifying of one than Vosloo. This mummy is harmless, and even funny, considering how clumsy he is. His name is Harold! There’s even a mummy love story baked into “Under Wraps” too. Really, one could say “Under Wraps” walked so “The Mummy” could run. One might get laughed at, but one could say it! Read Next

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Disney/YouTube Twitches Sorry for putting Aly and AJ’s “Into the Rush” in your head, but also, not really. “Twitches” is a great Halloween movie, and not just for its bangin’ soundtrack that leans on this song. The movie is about twins separated at birth — naturally, played by Tia and Tamera Mowry — who reunite on their 21st birthday, completely by “accident” (there are a few pushes from their secret protectors, but what’s a little nudge here and there?). As it turns out, they’re witches from a magical land called Coventry, and they were separated to keep them safe from The Darkness. But now, Coventry needs their help. “Twitches” skews a bit older than most Disney Channel Original movies, and that very much works in its favor in terms of story and logic. It doesn’t always feel older, but the moments it does really do matter. This is just the right balance of spooky and fun, and it’s among Disney’s best. Read Next

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