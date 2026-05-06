‘Hocus Pocus 3’: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to Officially Return for Sequel

Bettle Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are set to return for Disney’s live-action “Hocus Pocus 3,” which is in very early development, TheWrap has learned.

“Hocus Pocus 2” director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D’Angelo will be returning to the witchy franchise as well.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “We understand there are plans for a theatrical distribution component this time around,” after the first sequel was a Disney+ exclusive.

EVP of Production Jessica Virtue will be overseeing for Disney Live Action.

The original “Hocus Pocus,” about a trio of witches brought back to life in modern day Salem, opened in the summer of 1993. It was a box office disappointment but grew in esteem over the years, first thanks to home video and then thanks to streaming and repeated airings on The Disney Channel and Freeform.

Today, the film directed by Kenny Ortega and co-written by Mick Garris, is a bona fide Halloween classic. And, of course, the continued appreciation of the film eventually led to sequel talk, which finally solidified when the company launched its direct-to-consumer streaming platform Disney+. (Other Disney+ sequels/franchise extensions include “Zombies 3,” “Disenchanted,” “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” and “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.”)

The news of a new “Hocus Pocus” sequel, after 2022’s surprisingly enjoyable follow-up to the 1993 Disney classic, came during a profile of former Walt Disney Studios president Sean Bailey in The New York Times.

Midler has been honored with f0ur Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, three Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and nine American Comedy Awards. She has been recognized for standout roles in films including “The Rose,” “Down and Out in Beverly Hills,” “Beaches,” “The First Wives Club” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Parker is widely recognized for leading the “Sex and the City” franchise and its film sequels. Her film credits also include “Ed Wood,” “The Family Stone” and “The First Wives Club.”

Najimy is known for her roles in films including “Sister Act,” “Rat Race,” “The Wedding Planner” and most recently “Hoppers.”

Midler is repped by CAA. Parker is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams LLP. Najimy is repped by Independent Artist Group.