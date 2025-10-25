Thora Birch Says She Is ‘Super Open’ to a ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ Role: ‘We’ll See’

“Hocus Pocus” star Thora Birch made it clear she’s ready to face off against the Sanderson Sisters again, sharing she’s “super open” to the idea of appearing in the planned third movie.

“I mean, I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up,” Birch told Entertainment Tonight at InStyle’s Imagemaker Awards on Thursday. “I’m super open to the idea. Just, you know, they like talking about this stuff. So, we’ll see.”

The actress — who appeared in the original Halloween comedy back in 1993 when she was just a child — weighed in on the “Hocus Pocus 3” chatter after former co-star Bette Midler revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” last week that she had a read a script for the followup film and thought it was “brilliant.”

“So, I got very excited,” Midler, who played head witch Winifred Sanderson in “Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2,” told Andy Cohen. “And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”

Regardless on whether she’ll be in the new supernatural family film, Birch said she’s just happy “Hocus Pocus” has gotten its flowers decades after being released in theaters.

“It was so devastating when it first came out. It was such a bomb,” she recalled to the outlet. “We were all bummed, because we loved making it and had so much fun. We were like, what? You don’t like it? And then, 10 years later, it’s like, oh my god, are you that girl from ‘Hocus Pocus?’”

In addition to Midler and Birch, the original “Hocus Pocus” starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Jason Marsden and Doug Jones. Only Midler, Parker, Najimy and Jones returned for 2022’s “Hocus Pocus 2.”

“Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2” are both available to stream on Disney+.