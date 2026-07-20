Disney+ Greenlights ‘Riverdale’ Apocalypse Series ‘Afterlife With Archie’ for Halloween 2027

Disney+ has given the greenlight to a TV adaptation of “Afterlife with Archie,” a “Riverdale” zombie apocalypse series hailing from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti, which is slated to arrive on the streamer by Halloween 2027.

The streamer will adapt “Afterlife with Archie,” the comic book series from Aguirre-Sacasa (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Francesco Francavilla (“The Black Beetle”), which reimagines the town of Riverdale amid a zombie-overrun apocalypse. Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti re-team for the adaptation after collaborating on “Riverdale,” which ran for seven seasons on the CW.

The official logline is as follows: “When a supernatural spell from a certain teen-witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, “Afterlife with Archie” is executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons via Muckle Man Productions and its overall deal with WBTV and Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with WBTV. Jon Goldwater also executive produces for Archie Comics Studios.

“‘Afterlife with Archie’ has always been about more than just zombies — it’s about the friendships, loyalty and humanity that make Riverdale worth fighting for,” Disney Kids & Family president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Roberto, Greg, Sarah and Jon have such a deep appreciation for these characters, and they’ve built something that’s equal parts thrilling and heartfelt. Fans are going to fall hard for this new version of the gang … and maybe scream a little too.”

“The world of ‘Archie’ and Riverdale is the gift that keeps on giving. To bring Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s incredible story to life with our partners at Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics and Disney+ is a thrill for all of us at WBTVG,” said Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks chairman and CEO.

“This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a ‘Riverdale,’ before there was a ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ there was ‘Afterlife with Archie,’ which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Getting to turn ‘Afterlife’ into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his ‘Archie’ family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, ‘cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!”