Archie Comics Movie in the Works at Universal From Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

A film based on Archie Comics is in development at Universal, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller producing, TheWrap has learned.

Tom King is set to write the screenplay. Lord Miller president Aditya Sood, Emma Watts and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater will also produce.

“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences — both lifelong fans and a whole new generation,” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but news of the film notably comes just two years after TV adaptation “Riverdale” ended its 7-season run on The CW.

After directing “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” “21 Jump Street” and “The Lego Movie,” Lord and Miller have gone on to produce movies such as “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” with a third film in that trilogy set for 2027.

King is a comic books writer known for DC Comics’ “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” “Mister Miracle” and “Batman,” as well as Marvel’s “The Vision.”

SVP of Production Development Britt Hennemuth and director of Production Development Christine Sun will oversee the project for Universal.