The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Netflix This Weekend

There’s plenty to see for all ages at the theater right now between “Project Hail Mary,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “The Drama” and more. If you don’t want to make the trip to your local multiplex, there’s also a lot worth streaming on Netflix. You can check out a stellar movie from “Project Hail Mary” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, a spooky horror flick that deserves more attention and one of the best movies of 2026 (so far).

Here are the three best movies to stream on Netflix this weekend.

Ralph Fiennes in ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ (Sony Pictures Releasing) “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” Nia DaCosta’s entrance to the “28 Days Later” franchise fits like a glove. In the latest “28” film, which released mere months after “28 Years Later,” DaCosta and screenwriter Alex Garland brought yet another exhilarating and fascinating story to this zombie-infected horror world. The film follows two narratives running in parallel to each other. Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) leads a violent Satanic cult of children and young adults — including a conflicted Spike (Alfie Williams) — in a spree of terror and mayhem across the infected British Isles. Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) forms a bond with the infected Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry), hoping to discover a cure to the world-changing Rage Virus. Eventually, these stories collide in what is simply one of the most thrilling and enjoyable climaxes a movie can have.

“The Lego Movie” (Warner Bros.) “The Lego Movie” If you want to watch a movie directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller about a man who goes on an epic, colorful and imaginative adventure after being chosen to save the world even though he thinks he’s the wrong guy for the job, you’re in luck! There’s one in theaters and one on Netflix now. Read Next

With 'Project Hail Mary,' Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller Blast Off “The Lego Movie” could so easily be a mindless cash grab, something that just throws IP up on the screen, expecting children to clap and parents to passively grin at the stuff they recognize. Instead, it manages to tell a genuinely inventive and compelling story with stunning animation and memorable vocal performances. It’s kind of a miracle.