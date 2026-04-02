The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

It is a quieter week for streaming premieres than usual. That said, one of last year’s biggest blockbusters and the most divisive movie of this year so far have both arrived on VOD this week, while Netflix has new seasons of two popular series premiering. Elsewhere, Apple TV is on deck to kick off the second season of one of its biggest recent scripted debuts and Hulu has a stoner comedy on the way that promises to make you laugh (and bend your mind a bit).

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait” (Amazon MGM Studios) “Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait” (Prime Video) Amazon’s Prime Video unveiled on Monday “Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait,” a new, feature-length documentary from director Drea Cooper. The sports doc centers on its eponymous, famous professional golfer and, specifically, his years-long struggle with the Augusta National golf course, where the Masters Tournament takes place. In 2025, after years of longing for it, McIlroy finally conquered the course and won his first Masters in one of the most well-known and iconic professional sports moments of the past decade. If a documentary that explores the story behind that moment sounds appealing to you, then check out “Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait” this week.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Disney/20th Century) “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (2025) It has been well over three months since director James Cameron’s mega sci-fi blockbuster “Avatar: Fire and Ash” was released in movie theaters in late December. The film finally arrived on the video-on-demand market this week, though, meaning you now have the chance to buy and rent it in the comfort of your own home. Cameron’s third “Avatar” film, “Fire and Ash,” charts a war between its lead heroes and the combined threat of the franchise’s human RDA soldiers and a tribe of ruthless, warmongering Na’vi. It is, like 2022’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a 3+ hour, epic expansion of the “Avatar” franchise, and if you are a fan of the series who just so happened to miss its theatrical release, you will no doubt want to rent or buy “Fire and Ash” this week.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in “Wuthering Heights” (Warner Bros.) “Wuthering Heights” (2026) Writer-director Emerald Fennell’s technicolor, lavishly mounted adaptation of Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights” remains the most divisive film of the year so far. A reinterpretation of Brontë’s original novel that takes massive creative liberties with its source material, Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” tells the familiar story of the all-consuming, toxic and years-spanning relationship between Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) with a few, distinctly Fennell twists. ALSO READ:

5 Major Changes Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' Made to the Book The film divided viewers and provoked plenty of conversations when it was released in theaters in February. It became available on-demand this week, which means you now have the chance to see for yourself what all the fuss was really about.

“Love on the Spectrum U.S.” Season 4 (Netflix) “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” Season 4 (Netflix) TV’s preeminent feel-good reality dating show returns this week. Netflix dropped Wednesday the entire fourth season of the U.S. edition of “Love on the Spectrum,” giving subscribers the chance to watch an assortment of both new and familiar autistic cast members as they attempt to find love. Viewers have flocked over the years to “Love on the Spectrum” for its good-spirited nature and profound open-heartedness, and it does not look like the show’s fourth season will deviate from that formula, which has consistently proven to be a winning one for it up to this point.

“The Bad Guys: The Series” Season 2 (Netflix) “The Bad Guys: The Series” Season 2 (Netflix) The “Bad Guys” movies have brought stylish, lighthearted crime fun and endearing charm to the big screen, and the same is true for their bluntly titled spin-off show, “The Bad Guys: The Series.” A prequel to the first “Bad Guys” movie, the animated show released its debut season on Netflix in November of last year. Just a few months later, the second season of “The Bad Guys: The Series” premiered Thursday on Netflix. The new season promises, like its first, to offer the same breezy, visually striking genre fun as its parent films. “Bad Guys” fans should, in other words, add the series’ sophomore run to their watchlists this weekend.

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon in “XO, Kitty” (Netflix) “XO, Kitty” Season 3 (Netflix) “Love on the Spectrum” is not the only good-vibes Netflix romance that has made its return this week. “XO, Kitty,” the streamer’s TV spin-off of its “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movies, rolled out its third season Thursday. Executive produced and showrun by “To All the Boys” author Jenny Han, the new season catches back up with lead Kitty (Anna Cathcart) as her plan for her final year of school is complicated by some unexpected twists in her personal life and her undefined relationship with Min-ho (Sang Heon Lee). There is no point in pitching “XO, Kitty” beyond that. You likely know at this point whether or not you like its brand of melodrama and angsty romance, and if you do, making some time for “XO, Kitty” Season 3 this weekend just makes sense.

“Pizza Movie” (Disney/Brett Roedel) “Pizza Movie” (Hulu) “Pizza Movie,” the new film from internet sketch comedy duo Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, is an absurdist, zany stoner comedy about two outcast college roommates (“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo and “The Goldbergs” star Sean Giambrone) who take a mind-blowing new drug only to realize too late that the only way to counteract its terrifying, hallucinogenic effects is to eat a pizza. Reality-altering hijinks ensue, including some absurd homages to horror movies like “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Scanners.” In addition to its two leads, the movie’s cast includes Lulu Wilson, Caleb Hearon, “SNL” star Sarah Sherman and Daniel Radcliffe. The film got mostly positive reviews following its SXSW world premiere in March, and you’ll get the chance to discover all of its surprises yourself when it premieres Friday exclusively on Hulu.