Everything New on Netflix in April 2026

Three years after its first season premiered and earned widespread acclaim, “Beef” returns this month with its long-awaited second season. Featuring a new cast of characters and starring Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton, “Beef” Season 2 promises to explore different generations’ approaches to love and romance. It premieres April 16 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, just a few months after “Stranger Things” wrapped up its five-season run, Netflix is slated to unveil the sci-fi drama’s first television spin-off, “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85,” an animated adventure show set between the events of its parent series’ second and third seasons. It arrives on Netflix just a week after “Beef” Season 2 and is scheduled to premiere on April 23.

The streaming service has the second season of its Kate Hudson-led sports comedy “Running Point” premiering on April 23 as well. Netflix will also cap off the month a week later with the premiere of its TV take on “Man on Fire.” Elsewhere, some of the streamer’s April acquisitions include the first five “Mission: Impossible” movies, “Atonement,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and the 2022 “Scream” reboot.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new coming to Netflix in April.

April 1

“Eat Pray Bark”

“The Giant Falls”

“It Takes a Village”

“Love on the Spectrum” Season 4

“Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer”

“The Age of Adaline”

“Along Came Polly”

“American Gangster”

“Atonement”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Everest”

“Happy’s Place” Season 1

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“Kindergarten Cop”

“Lucy”

“Madagascar”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mission: Impossible III”

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

“Money Talks”

“Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie”

“Smokey and the Bandit”

“Smokey and the Bandit II”

“St. Denis Medical” Season 1

“The Wiz”

April 2

“Agent from Above”

“Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules”

“The Bad Guys: The Series” Season 2

“The Ramparts of Ice”

“Sins of Kujo”

“XO, Kitty” Season 3

April 3

“Bloodhounds” Season 2

“Feel My Voice”

“Gangs of Galicia” Season 2

“High Tides” Season 3

“Maamla Legal Hai” Season 2

“The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson”

April 7

“Beast” (2022)

“Sheng Wang: Purple”

“Untold: Chess Mates”

April 8

“Trust Me: The False Prophet”

April 9

“18th Rose”

“Bandi”

“Big Mistakes”

“IF”

April 10

“Scream” (2022)

“Temptation Island” Season 2

“Thrash”

“Turn of the Tide” Season 3

April 11

“A Quiet Place Part II”

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

April 12

“At Home With The Furys” Season 2

April 13

“America: Our Defining Hours”

“American Godfathers: The Five Families”

“The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America”

“Halloween Ends”

“The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen”

“Noah Kahan: Out of Body”

April 14

“Crooks” Season 2

“Untold: Jail Blazers”

April 15

“Fake Profile” Season 3

“Made with Love”

“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2

“The Law According to Lidia Poët” Season 3

April 16

“Beef” Season 2

“Dandelion”

“Ronaldinho: The One and Only”

April 17

“180”

“A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough”

“Alpha Males” Season 5

“Roommates”

April 18

“Denial”

“We Are All Trying Here”

April 19

“Him”

April 20

“CoComelon Lane” Season 7

“Funny AF with Kevin Hart”

April 21

“Unchosen”

“Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill”

April 22

“Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool”

“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2

“Santita”

“Sold Out on You”

“This Is a Gardening Show”

April 23

“Flunked”

“Running Point” Season 2

“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85”

April 24

“Apex”

April 26

“Supernova: Genesis”

April 27

“Straight to Hell”

April 29

“Je m’appelle Agneta”

“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2

“Should I Marry A Murderer?”

April 30

“Man on Fire”