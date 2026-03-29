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Everything New on Netflix in April 2026

“Beef” Season 2 and “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” headline this month’s arrivals

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in "Beef" Season 2 (Netflix)
Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in "Beef" Season 2 (Netflix)

Three years after its first season premiered and earned widespread acclaim, “Beef” returns this month with its long-awaited second season. Featuring a new cast of characters and starring Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton, “Beef” Season 2 promises to explore different generations’ approaches to love and romance. It premieres April 16 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, just a few months after “Stranger Things” wrapped up its five-season run, Netflix is slated to unveil the sci-fi drama’s first television spin-off, “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85,” an animated adventure show set between the events of its parent series’ second and third seasons. It arrives on Netflix just a week after “Beef” Season 2 and is scheduled to premiere on April 23.

The streaming service has the second season of its Kate Hudson-led sports comedy “Running Point” premiering on April 23 as well. Netflix will also cap off the month a week later with the premiere of its TV take on “Man on Fire.” Elsewhere, some of the streamer’s April acquisitions include the first five “Mission: Impossible” movies, “Atonement,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and the 2022 “Scream” reboot.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new coming to Netflix in April.

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April 1
“Eat Pray Bark”
“The Giant Falls”
“It Takes a Village”
“Love on the Spectrum” Season 4
“Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer”
“The Age of Adaline”
“Along Came Polly”
“American Gangster”
“Atonement”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Everest”
“Happy’s Place” Season 1
“Hotel Transylvania 2”
“Kindergarten Cop”
“Lucy”
“Madagascar”
“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”
“Mission: Impossible”
“Mission: Impossible II”
“Mission: Impossible III”
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”
“Money Talks”
“Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie”
“Smokey and the Bandit”
“Smokey and the Bandit II”
“St. Denis Medical” Season 1
“The Wiz”

April 2
“Agent from Above”
“Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules”
“The Bad Guys: The Series” Season 2
“The Ramparts of Ice”
“Sins of Kujo”
“XO, Kitty” Season 3

April 3
“Bloodhounds” Season 2
“Feel My Voice”
“Gangs of Galicia” Season 2
“High Tides” Season 3
“Maamla Legal Hai” Season 2
“The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson”

April 7
“Beast” (2022)
“Sheng Wang: Purple”
“Untold: Chess Mates”

April 8
“Trust Me: The False Prophet”

April 9
“18th Rose”
“Bandi”
“Big Mistakes”
“IF”

April 10
“Scream” (2022)
“Temptation Island” Season 2
“Thrash”
“Turn of the Tide” Season 3

April 11
“A Quiet Place Part II”
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

April 12
“At Home With The Furys” Season 2

April 13
“America: Our Defining Hours”
“American Godfathers: The Five Families”
“The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America”
“Halloween Ends”
“The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen”
“Noah Kahan: Out of Body”

April 14
“Crooks” Season 2
“Untold: Jail Blazers”

April 15
“Fake Profile” Season 3
“Made with Love”
“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2
“The Law According to Lidia Poët” Season 3

April 16
“Beef” Season 2
“Dandelion”
“Ronaldinho: The One and Only”

April 17
“180”
“A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough”
“Alpha Males” Season 5
“Roommates”

April 18
“Denial”
“We Are All Trying Here”

April 19
“Him”

April 20
“CoComelon Lane” Season 7
“Funny AF with Kevin Hart”

April 21
“Unchosen”
“Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill”

April 22
“Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool”
“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2
“Santita”
“Sold Out on You”
“This Is a Gardening Show”

April 23
“Flunked”
“Running Point” Season 2
“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85”

April 24
“Apex”

April 26
“Supernova: Genesis”

April 27
“Straight to Hell”

April 29
“Je m’appelle Agneta”
“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2
“Should I Marry A Murderer?”

April 30
“Man on Fire”

"Stranger Things: Tales From '85" (Netflix)
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Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

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