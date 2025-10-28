Ray Romano to Join ‘Running Point’ Season 2 After Cast Shakeup

Ray Romano will join the Los Angeles Waves management team for Season 2 of “Running Point” at Netflix, reps for the show confirmed to TheWrap.

The Emmy Award winner will replace Robert Townsend, who was originally cast in the role as Norm Stinson. Per the announcement, Romano’s character is “a basketball savant turned social recluse who will team up with Isla (Kate Hudson) to re-discover his love for the game, and life.”

The basketball comedy series has already started shooting, so Romano’s Norm has been reworked to better fit his casting with reshoots underway, according to media reports.

Romano will appear as a recurring cast member alongside the main cast, which includes Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez and Dane DiLiegro. Uche Agada and Justin Theroux have also been bumped up from recurring to series regulars for Season 2.

Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and showrunner David Stassen conceived the Netflix comedy series with the trio serving as writers and executive producers on the project. The series comes from Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling has an overall deal.

Romano is best known for his titular role in the CBS comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond.” His appearance on “Running Point” will mark a return to Netflix, following his starring role opposite Lisa Kudrow in “No Good Deed.” Additionally, Romano voiced Manny the mammoth in the “Ice Age” movies.

“Running Point” follows Hudson’s Isla after she is appointed president of the L.A. Waves amid her brother’s forced resignation. When the beloved franchise starts to tank, it is on Isla to save the family business and impress her skeptical family and the public.

The second season is set to premiere on the streamer in the spring of 2026. The comedy series was renewed exactly one week after its release.