‘Running Point’ Taps Ken Marino, Richa Moorjani and Tommy Dewey as Season 2 Guest Stars

Ken Marino, Richa Moorjani and Tommy Dewey are among the new recruits for Netflix’s “Running Point.”

Marino (“The Residence,” “The Other Two”), Moorjani (“Never Have I Ever,” “Fargo”) and Dewey (“Casual,” “Saturday Night”) join the sports comedy as recurring guest stars for Season 2, alongside Robert Townsend (“The Bear,” “Before”), Blake Anderson (“Workaholics,” “Game Over, Man!”), Jake Picking (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Duby Maduegbunam (“Caught Up,” “Sistas”) and Aliyah Turner (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”).

News of the cast additions comes just over a month after the Kate Hudson-led series was announced to be back in production for Season 2.

Marino will play the self-appointed “Toilet king of Orange County,” who wants better courtside seats to the Los Angeles Waves, while Moorjani plays Los Angeles Waves’ incredibly blunt star accountant and Dewey joins as the general manager of the rival Toronto Trappers.

As for Picking and Maduegbunam, they will play new players on the Waves while Townsend plays a grouchy veteran basketball coach; Anderson plays Cam’s wild, sober companion and Turner plays a former child star-turned-A-list actress.

The new cast members join returning series regulars Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks and Toby Sandeman, as well as Uche Agada and Justin Theroux, who were bumped up to series regulars for Season 2. Returning recurring guest stars include Max Greenfield, Jay Ellis, Roberto Sanchez, Jon Glaser, Scott Evans, Rob Huebel, Marissa Reyes and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley.

After Hudson’s Isla Gordon rose to the occasion after being appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves amid a scandal surrounding her brother, Season 2 will see Isla fight to continue leading the Waves, despite the return of Cam (Theroux).

Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen serve as writers and executive producers on “Running Point,” with Stassen as showrunner. Hudson also executive produces alongside Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, with Jordan Rambis also producing.