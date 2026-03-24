‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Arrives on Digital This Month — See the Full List of Bonus Features

James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” is finally coming home.

The third chapter in his “Avatar” saga, which amassed $1.48 billion worldwide and just won an Academy Award for best visual effects, will arrive on digital platforms (including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) on March 31. For the physical media enthusiasts, it will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray (!) and DVD on May 19, featuring “stunning Dolby Vision picture quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio that bring the visually spectacular, action-packed adventure home in breathtaking fashion,” according to the official release.

Additionally, there will be a three-movie collection — including “Avatar,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” — available on Digital, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. This comprehensive bundle “invites fans to return to the breathtaking world of Pandora and experience its unforgettable characters and epic storytelling again and again.”

Below are the special features, which include a series of documentaries about the making of the movie; a tribute to the late, great producer Jon Landau; assorted marketing materials and a family-friendly audio track that removes some of the movie’s rougher language.

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Bonus Features*

English Family Audio Track: All objectionable language removed.

Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash — A series of featurettes that explores the filmmakers’ journey making “Avatar: Fire and Ash” with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights about the process from the creative talents who shaped the film. Writing the Sequels: In 2013, James Cameron gathered a team of top screenwriters to craft a vision for the “Avatar” sequels. Together they created an ambitious saga that weaves new stories, clans, biomes, creatures and, most importantly, a family for Jake and Neytiri.

A series of featurettes that explores the filmmakers’ journey making “Avatar: Fire and Ash” with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights about the process from the creative talents who shaped the film. Pandoran Design: Production Designer Dylan Cole and his team tackle their biggest design challenge: creating a vivid world and culture for the new clans, the Wind Traders and the Ash People, and the creatures that share their world.

RDA Design: Production Designer Ben Procter and his team of concept artists and art directors showcase the sets of Bridgehead and the RDA. From concept art to over 70 sets, Procter’s designs set the stage for many of the film’s action scenes.

The Women of Pandora: Dive deeper into James Cameron’s fiercest Na’vi warriors with the powerhouse actors that define these epic roles.

Varang and the Mangkwan: Like every aspect of the “Avatar” films, Varang and the Mangkwan are a melding of talents, from character and scenic design to costumes and body art, but most distinctive is the performance by Oona Chaplin. Discover how she approached her role.

Capturing Performance: Cameron and his cast take the “freedom to imagine” on “Avatar’s” capture stage. The characters come to life instinctively as actors rely on their connection to each other, rather than the physical trappings of lighting, costumes, and sets.

Stunts: Second unit director Garrett Warren takes us inside the action of “Fire and Ash.” If you see it in the film, his stunt team did it for real: climbing, falling, fighting, shooting, swimming, and even dogfighting on ikrans.

Editing and Virtual Camera: On the “Avatar” films, Editorial is the quiet hero of production. Discover the editors’ complex process of transforming filmed “scenes” from the capture stage into performance edits, camera loads, shots, templates and finally, a finished film.

WĒTĀ FX: Wētā FX tackles the monumental task of rendering every shot in photoreal detail. “Fire and Ash” is bigger and more complex than any film before it, with giant set pieces, virtual characters, dynamic creatures and vivid effects.

ILM: ILM undertakes a pair of key scenes: Jake’s imprisonment in a thanator cage, and his thrilling escape on the gritty tarmac of Bridgehead.

Score: Composer Simon Franglen takes us behind the scenes of his thrilling score for FIRE AND ASH, capturing the majestic beauty of the Wind Traders and the unsettling world of the Mangkwan. Also hear from Miley Cyrus on her hit single, “Dream As One.

“ The Art and Impact of 3D: James Cameron takes us inside 3D, a critical component of the “Avatar” films. Audiences feel the immense scope of Pandora, not just through the breadth of the movie screen, but in the endless depth enabled by stereoscopic filming. Home in New Zealand: Though “Fire and Ash’s” live action filming was centralized in one cozy corner of Wellington, vendors from all parts of New Zealand banded together to build the sets, costumes, props, and even working maritime vessels.



Jon Landau Tribute: If James Cameron is the guiding vision for the Avatar sequels, producer Jon Landau was their nurturing heart. In this warm tribute, the filmmakers celebrate a beloved friend and colleague with remembrances from cast and crew.

RDA Orientation: Do you have what it takes to survive the wild frontier of Pandora? In these tutorial videos, the RDA provides essential training in Na’vi language and an intelligence briefing on the clans of Pandora and the biomes they inhabit. Na’vi 101: The RDA’s Official Language Orientation: Before you set foot on Pandora, the RDA requires personnel to complete Na’vi language training. This video covers the basics of Na’vi – greetings, key phrases, proper pronunciation, and cultural mores. Trust us: say it right or pay the price. Pandora Intelligence Brief: Prepare for deployment with this essential RDA orientation video designed to give new recruits a tactical edge when navigating the uncharted territories of Pandora. This isn’t just a new world. It’s a new frontier.

Do you have what it takes to survive the wild frontier of Pandora? In these tutorial videos, the RDA provides essential training in Na’vi language and an intelligence briefing on the clans of Pandora and the biomes they inhabit.

Marketing Materials & Music Video – Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film. “Dream as One” Music Video: Multi Grammy-winning superstar Miley Cyrus performs her emotional end-title ballad, “Dream as One,” in the official music video.

– Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film. Theatrical Trailer 1: New clans, new villains. The Sully family fights to survive.

Theatrical Trailer 2: The Pandoran world goes deeper than you can imagine.