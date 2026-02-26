‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Dominates at Visual Effects Society Awards

James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” was a huge winner at the Visual Effects Society’s VES Awards, which took place on Wednesday night at the Beverly Hilton.

“Fire and Ash” won seven awards, including one for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, the VES category that most closely corresponds to the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

It was also recognized for Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature (the villainess Varang), Outstanding CG Cinematography, Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature, Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project, Outstanding Effects Simulation in a Photoreal Feature and with the Emerging Technology Award.

The only category in which the film was nominated but did not win was Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature, where it had two of the four nominations but lost to the racing scenes in “F1.”

The win makes “Avatar” the second franchise to win the top VES Award three times, placing it behind only the four wins for the “Planet of the Apes” franchise. (The “Lord of the Rings” movies won twice, and most likely would have three wins if the VES Awards had begun in 2002, when “The Fellowship of the Ring” would have been eligible, rather than 2003, when its sequel, “The Two Towers,” won the first VES Award.)

“KPop Demon Hunters” won three awards in the animation categories while “Zootopia 2” won one. “Sinners” won in the Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature category.

In the TV categories, “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” and “Andor” won two awards each, while “The Residence” and “The Last of Us” won one.

Over the years, the VES Awards have not been a particularly accurate predictor of the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. The two awards have matched only twice in the last eight years, three times in the last 10 and 12 times in the 23-year history of the VES Awards. (An additional two Oscar winners first won the VES Award for supporting visual effects.)

The first two installments in the “Avatar” franchise, however, are among the films that have won both awards, and “Fire and Ash” is a strong Oscar favorite.

Also at the ceremony, producer Jerry Bruckheimer received the VES Lifetime Achievement Award from “F1” director Joseph Kosinski, and Wētā Workshop co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Richard Taylor received the VES Visionary Award.

Randy and Jason Sklar hosted the show, with presenters including Oona Chaplin, Haley Joel Osment, Lil Rel Howley and Raphael Saadiq.

The winners:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Richard Baneham

Peter Litvack

Eric Saindon

Nicky Muir

Steve Ingram

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature:

“Sinners”

Michael Ralla

James Alexander

Nick Marshall

Espen Nordahl

Donnie Dean

Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature:

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Joshua Beveridge

Jacky Priddle

Benjamin Hendricks

Clara Chan

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode:

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age,” “The Big Freeze”

Russell Dodgson

Tracey Gibbons

François Dumoulin

Gavin McKenzie

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode:

“The Residence,” “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Seth Hill

Tesa Kubicek

John Nelson

Gabriel Vargas

Outstanding Visual Arts in a Real-Time Project

“Ghost of Yōtei”

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Joanna Wang

Jasmin Patry

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial:

BMW, “Heart of Joy | Meet Okto the Octopus”

Tom Raynor

Helen Tang

Jack Harris

Alex Kulikov

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project:

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”

Ben Grossmann

Tamara Watts Kent

Dr. Irfan Essa

Matt Dougan

Glenn Derry

Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Varang: Leader of the Ash Clan

Stephen Clee

Stuart Adcock

Keven Norris

Joseph Kim

Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature

“KPop Demon Hunters,” Rumi

Sophia (Seung Hee) Lee

Andrea Matamoros

Marc Souliere

Joshua Beveridge

Outstanding Character in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project:

“It: Welcome to Derry”: “The Thing in the Dark,” The Pickle Monster

Philip Harris-Genois

Pierric Danjou

Chloé Ostiguy

Jonathan Bourdua

Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Bridgehead Industrial City

Gianluca Pizzaia

Steve Bevins

Dziga Kaiser

Zsolt Máté

Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature:

“Zootopia 2,” Marsh Market

Limei Z. Hshieh

Alexander Nicholas Whang

Joshua Fry

Ryan DeYoung

Outstanding Environment in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project:

“Andor”: “Welcome to the Rebellion,” The Senate District

John O’Connell

Falk Boje

Hasan Ilhan

Kevin George

Outstanding CG Cinematography:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Steve Deane

A.J. Briones

Zachary Brake

Andrew Moffett

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” The Windtraders’ Gondola

Michael Smale

Sam Sharplin

Joe W. Churchill

Jacqi Dillon

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Simulating Pandora

Nicholas James Illingworth

Sarah C. Farmer

James Robinson

Ryan Bowden

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature:

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Filippo Maccari

Nikolaos Finizio

Daniel La Chapelle

Srdjan Milosevic

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project:

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age”: “The Big Freeze”

Edward Ferrysienanda

Kevin Christensen

Guy Schuleman

Kevin Tarpinian

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature:

“F1: The Movie,” Modern Race and POV Footage

Hugo Gauvreau

Chris Davies

Raushan Raj

Amaury Rospars

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode:

“The Last of Us”: “Through the Valley,” A Storm of Ice, Fire and Flesh

Tobias Wiesner

Mark Julien

Owen Longstaff

Brendan Naylor

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Commercial:

BMW, “Heart of Joy | Meet Okto the Octopus”

Alex Kulikov

Jack Harris

Adam Chabane

Nicola Borsari

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Feature:

“Andor”: “Who Are You?”

Luke Murphy

Dean Ford

Jody Eltham

Darrell Guyon

Emerging Technology Award:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Kora Fire Toolset

Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin

John Edholm

Murali Ramachari

Aleksandr Isakov

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project:

“Azimuth”

Thomas Teisseire

Cassandre Cinier

Martin Bluy

Mathis Giraudeau

