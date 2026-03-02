Prime Video Animated Series ‘Kevin’ Sets April Premiere, Debuts Title Sequence | Exclusive Video

Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert team up for the comedy about a cat caught in the middle of his owners’ unexpected breakup

"Kevin" (Credit: Prime Video)

Kevin decides to uproot his stay-at-home cat life when his human owners break up in Prime Video’s upcoming adult animated series set to premiere later this spring.

Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Rec,” “White Lotus”) and Joe Wengert (“Big Mouth”) teamed up for the animated comedy series on the streamer. All eight episodes of the series will debut on Prime Video April 20, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Series star Jason Schwartzman, who voices Kevin, also wrote the theme song. His original track, “I’m Coming Home,” co-written with series composer Dan Romer, opens the show.

“We’re so thrilled to be making this show with the insanely talented Jason Schwartzman,” executive producers Plaza, Wengert and Dan Murphy said in a statement to TheWrap. “And Jason writing and performing the’Kevin’ theme could be the most iconic instance of a character singing his own theme song since Frasier poisoned our minds and souls with his tossed salads and scrambled eggs.”

Loosely inspired by a real life breakup that found the cat caught in the middle, “Kevin” follows an abandoned cat making his own way in the world. He moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens where a chaotic band of misfit animals help him figure out what he really wants out of life.

“Kevin” (Prime Video)

The series stars Schwartzman as Kevin and Plaza as Dana, one half of the couple he leaves behind. Other series regulars include Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters and Aparna Nacherla, all of whom befriend Kevin in the pet rescue. Gil Ozeri plays Seth, the man who runs the shelter, and Amy Sedaris plays his dog, Brandi.

“Kevin” is created and executive produced by Plaza and Wengert, who also serves as showrunner. Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski and Antonio Canobbio also serve as executive producers. Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions and Amazon MGM Studios will produce the series.

