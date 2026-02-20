Hulu Orders Adult Animation Series ‘Deano’ From ‘Bluey’ Creator

Hulu has given the greenlight to a new adult animation series, titled “Deano,” from “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm.

Brumm will executive produce the new half-hour comedy, which first originated as a web series, while Australian creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier write the series. The show follows a mischievous 8-year-old boy with a heart of gold, blending a modern family’s chaos with biting satire. Thomas is also attached to star in the voice cast.

Having grown up in a ruthlessly tough neighborhood, Deano has “no concept that the chips are stacked against him and embraces everyone equally, from the local teenage dropouts to the town police chief,” according to the official logline. The series centers on Deano’s friendship with Kit, his timid best mate from the wealthy side of town, who is blind to Deano’s circumstances but drawn to his friend’s energy and fearless worldview.

Hailing from BBC Studios, 20th Television Animation and Australian animation studio Hooligan Animation, “Deano” will be distributed globally by Hulu. The eight-episode series will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. U.K. viewers can also catch the series first on BBC iPlayer and BBC One as well as Disney+.

Additional EPs for “Deano” include Greg Basser, Tracey Robertson, Ross Shuman, Nathan Mayfield and Tracey Vieira, who executive produce for Hooligan, as well as Adam Bailey, who EPs for BBC Studios.

“We’re so excited to bring our spicy child and his sidekick to a global audience with two of the world’s biggest story megaphones in Disney and the BBC,” Thomas and Ferrier said in a statement. “It’s so unreal we’re half expecting someone to tell us it’s a prank.”

“Deano is smart, character-driven, and wickedly irreverent — the kind of series that stays with you long after the credits roll,” BBC Studios Global Content CEO and chief creative officer Zai Bennett said. “As our first venture into adult animation, the project and the partnerships behind it reflect BBC Studios’ commitment to innovation and creative boldness. Alongside Hooligan and the BBC, Disney is an ideal collaborator, sharing our ambition to deliver conversation-starting storytelling worldwide.”

“Deano” will mark Brumm’s first venture into adult animated comedy, and will add to the streamers’ lineup of series including “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “King of the Hill,” “Futurama” and “Solar Opposites,” among others.