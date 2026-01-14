Prime Video Orders Adult Animated Comedy ‘Odd Jobs’ From ‘Solar Opposites’ Vets

Prime Video is expanding its slate of adult animation with “Odd Jobs,” a new comedy from “Solar Opposites” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” creator Mike McMahan and “Solar Opposites” and “The Mick” EP Dominic Dierkes. The show will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Odd Jobs” follows a group of reluctant gig workers in the year 2127. As the world has descended into an extreme late-stage capitalist hellscape, these workers will trek across the neo Midwest, completing the oddest and most dangerous tasks selected by the ODD JOBS app.

“While wandering through the wilderness, we accidentally stumbled through a portal and found ourselves hundreds of years in the future. We witnessed bizarre and grotesque portents about where humanity is heading. Instead of acting on those warnings, we’re thrilled to turn them into an animated show,” said McMahan and Dierkes.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, with Titmouse serving as its animation studio. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina will executive produce for Titmouse alongside McMahan and Dierkes. Amie Karp also serves as an executive producer.

“‘Odd Jobs’ is sharp, absurd and laugh-out-loud funny, taking a wildly imaginative look at a future that’s as chaotic as it is entertaining,” said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation at Amazon MGM Studios. “Mike and Dominic have built a bold, unpredictable world filled with hilarious characters, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with CBS Studios and Titmouse to bring this new comedy to Prime Video audiences around the world.”

By and large, adult animation has worked for Prime Video. The superhero dramedy “Invincible” is expected to premiere its fourth season in March, and “Hazbin Hotel” has proven to be a hit, scoring a two-season renewal after its second season. “The Legend of Vox Machina” was also renewed through Season 5, “Batman: Caped Crusader” is expected to release Season 2 this year and two newer Prime Video additions — 2024’s “Secret Level” and 2025’s “1 Happy Family USA” — scored renewals.