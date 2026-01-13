‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Finds New Showrunner in Anna Ouyang Moench

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” found its Season 2 showrunner in Anna Ouyang Moench. The award-winning playwright and screenwriter will showrun, write and executive produce Prime Video’s take on espionage, intimacy and modern relationships.

Moench is known for her work writing for Apple TV’s “Severance” and Netflix’s “Beef,” two critically-acclaimed series that have both won multiple Emmys. She is also developing Patrick Radden Keefe’s true crime book “The Snakehead” into a show with A24 and Onyx and working on an original series titled “Fortune” with Creative Engine with Fifth Season. Moench’s most recent play — “Your Local Theater Presents: A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, Again” — had a sold out run at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2024.

Little is known about what will happen in the second season of this thriller. But if it’s anything like Season 1, it’s sure to be wild.

“Anna is a phenomenal storyteller with an incredible ability to balance character-driven drama, sharp humor and emotional depth,” said Peter Friedlander, global head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. “Her work on ‘Beef’ and ‘Severance’ speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to have her at the helm of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 as she builds on the series’ compelling world and pushes it into exciting new territory for our global Prime Video customers.”

The first season of the Prime Video drama starred Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as two strangers who take a job with a mysterious agency. They’re offered a life of espionage, wealth and a killer Manhattan apartment as long as they agree to cut ties with their friends and families and take on a new identity — Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. That season followed their complicated relationship as Glover and Erskine’s characters transitioned from being chilly coworkers to developing an intimate relationship.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is co-created and executive produced by Glover (“Atlanta,” “Swarm”) and Francesca Sloane (“Atlanta,” “Fargo”). It is a reimagining of the 2005 New Regency film of the same name. The series is co-produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios and counts Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas and Fam Udeorji among its executive producers.