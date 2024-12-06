‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Casts ‘Anora’ Breakout Mark Eydelshteyn as Mr. Smith in Season 2

“Anora” breakout star Mark Eydelshteyn has been added to the cast of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Season 2, TheWrap has learned.

Eydelshteyn joins the Prime Video series as Mr. Smith. But there were notably many Misters Smith in the first season because of the mysterious spy agency’s secretive ways, meaning only time will tell if he is indeed taking over the titular role.

Additionally, co-creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane are set to return as executive producers. However, there’s still no word on whether Glover or fellow Season 1 lead Maya Erskine will be reprising their characters after the season finale cliffhanger.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said when renewing the show in May. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

The Palme d’Or-winning “Anora” marked Eydelshteyn’s American debut after appearing in Russian films like “The Land of Sasha” and “One Hundred Years Ahead,” and on TV shows such as “Monastery.”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. “Anora” is playing in select theaters.