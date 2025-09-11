‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Paused Indefinitely at Prime Video

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” will have to wait for their next mission. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed Prime Video drama series has been paused indefinitely, according to media reports.

“Yellowjackets” star Sophie Thatcher and “Anora” breakout Mark Eydelshteyn were cast as the leads for the new season, with no additional cast confirmed. The delay was reported to be a casting issue.

Season 1 of the spy drama, inspired by the beloved film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, starred Maya Erskine and Donald Glover, along with an ensemble of noteworthy talent like Michaela Coel, Wagner Moura, John Turturro, Parker Posey and more.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” was co-created by Glover and Francesca Sloane. Season 2 was slated to begin production this fall in Los Angeles after landing a $22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission, moving its production from New York. It’s unclear if the delay would impact the incentive moving forward, since projects have to film within 18 months of receiving the credit.

With Season 2 on hold, Sloane is now also tapped to write and executive produce Season 3 of the HBO drama hit “Big Little Lies,” currently in development, as part of a new two-year overall deal with the network.

Season 1 followed Glover and Erskine as they enlisted in a secret spy organization and posed as married couple John and Jane Smith. The season ended with a bloody shootout that left their fates unclear, with Season 2 set to revolve around a new pair of “married” spies played by Thatcher and Eydelshsteyn, though Prime Video has kept any details close to the chest.

Sloane was set to return for Season 2 as executive producer and showrunner with Glover executive producing. The show is produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios.