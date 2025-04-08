‘Love on the Spectrum:’ Where Are They Now?

Love was in the air on Netflix’s Season 3 of “Love on the Spectrum.” With two new participants and seven returning, the romantic hopefuls showed viewers what loving others with honesty and kindness looks like.
This season Abbey and David returned as a couple, celebrating their anniversary. Dani and Adan came back to the show but with some unresolved issues that had become unavoidable. Connor, Tanner and James came back single, looking for their dream relationships — and for some it worked out.
Newcomers Pari and Madison were eager to find love after watching the show’s success in previous seasons. Each of them committed to opening themselves up to the idea of love and allowing potential suitors to know the real them.
Keep reading for the status of each “Love on the Spectrum” couple and where they stand today.
Madison and Tyler
Madison is still with her cowboy sweetheart Tyler. The star told TheWrap that she and Tyler have gone on many dates since the show concluded. “Tyler ended up taking me to the Cheesecake Factory for my birthday. He got me another American Girl doll,” she told TheWrap.
She also revealed that she has moved to Plant City, Fla, not too far from Tyler. “We’re seeing each other every day,” she said. The couple even performed a special country Christmas duet and dressed up together for Halloween.
“Tyler has pushed me into watching more age-appropriate TV,” Madison said, expanding her taste past “The Wiggles” and princess movies. “Now I’m watching the news, ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Emily in Paris’ and any chick flick. Tyler and I watched the History Channel together.”
Dani and Adan
Dani has started to date other men. She is hoping to find a man who can “fulfill her desires.” Dani has been teasing a new man on her Instagram. The animator made one video compilation to Taylor Swift’s “When Emma Falls In Love” covering her new lover’s face and a St. Patrick’s Day post, saying “Getting lucky tonight!”
Adan said he will be taking a break from dating to focus on his studies.
Connor and Georgie
Connor has officially entered his first-ever relationship with his “demigoddess.” When asked if he and Georgie may appear together next season, he coyly told TheWrap “probably.”
The 25-year-old also said that he and Georgie have been spending a lot of time with each other since filming wrapped. Georgie came to his birthday dinner and brought him a drawing — “she gave me a really good picture of a woman, I don’t know whether it’s a fairy or an elf” — and a medieval chess set.
Abbey and David
The couple from Season 1 are still going strong. The song she wrote for David, “Boyfriend Forever,” is now available to stream on all music platforms. Since the show wrapped, she has performed several cabaret shows.
As the season wraps up, Abbey said she is looking forward to having a husband one day. Until then, she and David will enjoy their milk and chardonnay.
James and Shelley
James and Shelley, who was introduced at James’ fire pit birthday party, are still a couple. Since the show’s release, he has released a song he wrote about her, “Heavy Metal Queen.”
The 36-year-old confirmed he and Shelley were together and even brought her to the “Love On the Spectrum” premiere.
Tanner and Callie
The credits from the show revealed that Callie and Tanner remain in touch as friends but “love is yet to blossom” for the two. Though Tanner did finally find a conversationalist to match his energy, he did not find his love match.
Since Season 3’s release, Tanner has gotten to meet his idol Jack Black in a viral moment from the The Kelly Clarkson Show. He has also read for his sister’s elementary school class and spoken at various autism benefit events since the show wrapped filming, but he is still looking for his dream woman.
Pari and Tina
Pari and her date Tina have revealed that they are “still in love” since wrapping Season 3. Tina broke the news in a joint post with Pari on her Instagram, following the show’s release. Tina has since joined the Railfans to watch the Boston trains go by. The couple are young and in love.