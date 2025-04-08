‘Love on the Spectrum:’ Where Are They Now?

Love was in the air on Netflix’s Season 3 of “Love on the Spectrum.” With two new participants and seven returning, the romantic hopefuls showed viewers what loving others with honesty and kindness looks like.

This season Abbey and David returned as a couple, celebrating their anniversary. Dani and Adan came back to the show but with some unresolved issues that had become unavoidable. Connor, Tanner and James came back single, looking for their dream relationships — and for some it worked out.

Newcomers Pari and Madison were eager to find love after watching the show’s success in previous seasons. Each of them committed to opening themselves up to the idea of love and allowing potential suitors to know the real them.

Keep reading for the status of each “Love on the Spectrum” couple and where they stand today.