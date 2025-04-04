Jack Black Surprises ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Star in Hilarious, Heartfelt TV Moment: ‘I’m You’re Biggest Fan!’ | Video

In what will surely be the most laugh-out-loud and heartwarming TV moment you will watch today, “Love on the Spectrum” star Tanner Smith was surprised on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” by his favorite person: Jack Black.

Last time he was on the show, the 25-year-old Smith was surprised with a video message from Black, of whom he claims to be the world’s “biggest fan.” And this time, host Kelly Clarkson pulled out all the stops, getting Black to come in to her 30 Rock studio while the comedian prepares for his stint hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week. Just try not smiling at Smith’s elated reaction.

It started with Clarkson telling Smith that she had a second video message from Black to play before pulling up the actor standing, we soon learn, backstage ready to run into the studio.

“What’s up, Tanner? Jack Black here. I still cannot wait to meet you in person. But I’m on the road with ‘A Minecraft Movie’ right now — but luckily, I have insane ninja Kung-fu powers, which means I can come through these doors and I’m going to see you right now when I come through these doors!” Black said in characteristically cartoonish fashion.

Smith leapt off the sofa and barely let Black sit down to join them before Clarkson suggested that they come over and join her.

“Jack I’m so excited to meet you! Jack I’m so glad I could finally meet you! Jack, I’m you’re biggest fan because you’re a great actor and a great singer! So I’m happy to finally meet you!” Smith said, among other enthusiastic praises.

Black, clearly joyful over the moment, could not contain his laughter and hugged Smith and his sister before sitting down on the sofa in a daze.

“You’re so handsome, you’re looking good, Jack!” Smith said. “And Jack, you’re a great actor, just like me. And you’re very strong, too.”

Black, playing along, said that he’s been working out and that he and Smith should lift weights sometime so he can get pointers.

“Yes sir! Guess what? I’m going to get your phone number, we can workout together,” Smith suggested, encroaching closer and closer to Black’s face. “This is happening,” Black said, going in for a high-five before removing his glasses, saying they’re “steaming up” from all the excitement.

“Hey, I love you on the show, and I can’t wait for the next season, and I’m so happy for you, for having all of this success and time in your life, and to meet you in person is really amazing for me, too,” Black said, sincerely.

“It’s really amazing for me too!” Smith said, before thanking Clarkson profusely.

“Thank you so much, Miss Kelly! Miss Kelly, thank you so much! This is the best day of my life! You’re the best, Miss Kelly! Thank you Miss Kelly!”

Watch the full interaction via “The Kelly Clarkson Show” below:

Smith co-stars as one of the participants on Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum,” which follows a number of people living with autism as they navigate the world both independently and with their families — and specifically as they date and try to find love. Season 3 premiered Wednesday on the streamer.